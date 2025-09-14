‘Even die-hard fans won’t know their names’: Pakistan players shamed, given brutal reality check ahead of India clash

Former India cricketer Nikhil Chopra has made a bold statement about the young Pakistan team, which is going through a transitional phase after kicking Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan out of the T20I set-up. The ongoing Asia Cup marks a rare occasion where Pakistan are not burdened with the tag of favourites heading into the tournament. Salman Ali Agha has taken over the charge of the young side with players like Saim Ayub, Mohammad Harris and Hasan Nawaz all eager to make their mark on the international stage. Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Fakhar Zaman are among the handful of players from the previous core who have managed to hold on to their spots in the side over the years. Pakistan's players celebrate their team's victory during the Asia Cup Cricket match against Oman.(AP)

Chopra highlighted the gap between Pakistan’s present T20 side and its iconic 1990s era, noting that today’s cricketers have yet to achieve the same household recognition their predecessors once enjoyed.

“And no disrespect to the Pakistan side, but if you look at their team and ask any kid on the streets to name their top three or top four players, some of these kids, even die-hard cricket fans who follow the T20 format, won’t know the names. But if you ask them about the ’90s cricket heroes from Pakistan, they’ll remember," Chopra said on NDTV.

“Somebody like Yashasvi Jaiswal has not even got an opportunity”

The ex-cricketer-turned-commentator lavished praise on India’s squad, stressing that each member is a proven match-winner, with their IPL performances standing as proof. He also highlighted the omission of Yashasvi Jaiswal, underlining the tough choices selectors faced in leaving out such a gifted talent.

“The difference is, when you look at the 11 or you look at the 15 for India, there are match winners, experienced players, and world-beating stars. The Indian team, whether you view it from an IPL perspective or in terms of T20 performances, is stacked with talent. Somebody like Yashasvi Jaiswal has not even got an opportunity in the 15, so you can imagine the good headache Ajit Agarkar and the rest of the team management have,” he added.

Earlier, Team India bundled out the UAE for just 57 runs in 13.1 overs in their first game of the Asia Cup 2025, where Kuldeep Yadav claimed four wickets, while Shivam Dube picked three. Abhishek Sharma and vice-captain Shubman Gill unleashed destruction right from ball one. With the loss of one wicket, India chased down the total in just 4.3 overs.