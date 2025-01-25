'Even Jasprit Bumrah might struggle to bowl with this...': Coldplay namedrops India star hours before Ahmedabad concert

The Coldplay juggernaut is set to enthral the Ahmedabad audience as the British band will perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, January 25. After three successful concerts in Mumbai, Coldplay is set to make Ahmedabad swoon with its music. Every Coldplay concert in India has seen lead singer Chris Martin hyping up India pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Hours before the Ahmedabad concert, Coldplay took to social media to namedrop Jasprit Bumrah as they took a hilarious dig at the “badly drawn ball” at the venue

It looks like the band will once again mention Jasprit Bumrah during their performance in Ahmedabad to honour the hometown hero.

Hours before the Ahmedabad concert on Saturday, Coldplay's official handle took to social media to share a picture of a giant ball. Then, Jasprit Bumrah was mentioned as the band stated that even the premier India pacer might struggle to bowl with a "badly drawn" ball.

Coldplay then expressed their excitement about performing in front of a packed crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. For the uninitiated, the venue can accommodate more than 1,30,000 people.

"I think even Jasprit might struggle to bowl with this badly drawn ball, but at least it is almost Spherical. It is such a pleasure to be here at this amazing stadium and to play in Ahmedabad for the very first time. WX," Coldplay wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Coldplay mentions Bumrah during Mumbai concerts

During Mumbai concerts, Coldplay talked about Jasprit Bumrah on several occasions. Lead singer Chris Martin also played the clip of Bumrah's dismissal of England batter Ollie Pope during the Test series between India and England last year.

“With respect and love for Jasprit, number one in the world, we hope that we send love to him by showing you this clip of India destroying England,” said Chris Martin.

Speaking of Jasprit Bumrah, the pacer incurred back spasms during the Sydney Test against Australia. As a result, he was rushed to the hospital in the middle of the final Test.

The BCCI's medical team are yet to give an official injury update regarding the pacer. However, he has been named in India's squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Bumrah was also recently named in ICC's Test and T20I Team of the Year.