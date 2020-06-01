e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 01, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Everything is self-taught: Jasprit Bumrah reveals secret behind his unconventional bowling action

Everything is self-taught: Jasprit Bumrah reveals secret behind his unconventional bowling action

Speaking in an interview to ICC podcast with former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop and former South African captain Shaun Pollock, Bumrah explained the reason behind his short-run up and his unique bowling action.

cricket Updated: Jun 01, 2020 08:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Prashant Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Prashant Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Jasprit Bumrah.
File image of Jasprit Bumrah.(Getty Images)
         

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is regarded as one of the best bowlers across all formats in the world at the moment. The right-armer is known for his unconventional bowling action that caught the attention of cricketing world from the moment he arrived on to the scene. The fans and youngsters have often shared videos imitating Bumrah’s short run-up and bowling action, some of which has also been appreciated by the Indian seamer himself.

On the other hand, several cricketing pundits, including former West Indies great Michael Holding, have also cited that his unconventional action could be injury prone. Speaking in an interview to ICC podcast with former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop and former South African captain Shaun Pollock, Bumrah explained the reason behind his short-run up and his unique bowling action.

Also read: I respect him, but I don’t fear him: Pakistan pacer on prospects of facing Virat Kohli

“Basically, I have never been coached a lot. No professional coaching or camps. Till date, everything is self-taught, everything, through TV, videos. There is no proper reason for action,” Bumrah said.

“I have never really listened to people who told that action needs to be changed, kept on developing on strengths if I could have self belief,” the 27-year-old added.

Also read: Kohli, Ravi Shastri congratulate Hardik Pandya and Natasa as they get ready for parenthood

“Playing in backyard. My run-up is because of that as we didn’t have so much of space, so this (8 step run up) is the longest that you could have had, may be this could have been the case,” he added.

“I have tried longer run-up and nothing changes, speed is still the same so why to run so much,” the bowler further said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
As Lockdown 4.0 ends, cautious states ease several restrictions
As Lockdown 4.0 ends, cautious states ease several restrictions
From petrol price, new trains and flights: What will change in lockdown 5.0
From petrol price, new trains and flights: What will change in lockdown 5.0
Live: United States reports 598 Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours
Live: United States reports 598 Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours
Tear gas fired at protestors as clashes erupt outside White House
Tear gas fired at protestors as clashes erupt outside White House
Wajid Khan, of composer duo Sajid-Wajid, dies at 42
Wajid Khan, of composer duo Sajid-Wajid, dies at 42
Nearly 50,000 Covid-19 cases in a week: How India reached 7th spot in global tally
Nearly 50,000 Covid-19 cases in a week: How India reached 7th spot in global tally
Every train reached its destination, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Every train reached its destination, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Covid update: Delhi death data row; Modi-Morrison’s samosa chat; Pak violence
Covid update: Delhi death data row; Modi-Morrison’s samosa chat; Pak violence
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi KapoorPunjab Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In