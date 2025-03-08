Ex-AUS star joins bandwagon of critics taking dig at Rohit & co for playing all matches in Dubai: ‘You got used to…'

Veteran Australian spinner Brad Hogg joined the bandwagon of former cricketers who took shots at the Indian team for having an advantage of playing all Champions Trophy matches in Dubai. The Indian cricket team has been put under the scanners as it has remained unbeaten in the tournament so far after refusing to visit Pakistan due to political tensions between the two neighbouring nations. India played all their matches at Dubai in Champions Trophy as they also assessed the conditions there better than their oppositions.(PTI Image)

The critics took a dig at the Indian team for having the 'home advantage' despite Pakistan being the host of the event. India head coach Gautam Gambhir shut them down and said the Indian team has not practised at the Dubai stadium or trained at ICC facilities since the start of the tournament. He also called the critics as perpetual cribbers. However, paceman Mohammad Shami, India’s lead pacer with eight wickets in four games, differed: “It definitely helped us because we know the conditions and behaviour of the pitch."

Hogg has shared his opinion on the matter and said the contrasting views of Gambhir and Shami also made others think India having a slight advantage playing all their matches at one venue.

"You are playing at one venue. You have played all your games there and got used to the conditions. Gautam Gambhir came out and said, 'Look, you shouldn't be complaining as it a neutral venue for us as well'. But then, Shami came out on top of that and said that playing in Dubai has helped his bowling and playing at one particular venue has worked for him. So, that made others think that India are having a slight advantage," Hogg told NDTV.

India were ready to back out from the competition when the government denied them permission to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. The ICC and PCB had to adopt a hybrid model for the event.

“Only team which can beat India in Dubai is New Zealand”

Hogg acknowledged the political tensions between India and Pakistan and hopes that cricketing nations between them resumes soon. However, he claimed that Australia didn't complain about India playing at same venue as they were beaten by a better team in semis but he also claims that New Zealand have the ability to beat Rohit and Co. in Dubai.

"At the end of the day, we wanted India to play the Champions Trophy. This political issue with Pakistan prevented them from playing over there. Hopefully, one day all this stops, so the cricketing relations between the two nations resume. This is the scenario we are all in. Australia did not complain. They accepted it and got beaten by a better team on a particular day. I think the only team which can beat India in Dubai is New Zealand," said Hogg.