Ex-BCCI chief selector throws new name to fill in big shoes of Virat Kohli at number 4: ‘He can play a dual role’

Former BCCI chief selector Saba Karim has stirred the ongoing debate over India’s No. 4 spot in the red-ball series against England by putting forward a high-profile contender. While many are suggesting the likes of Shubman Gill and Karun Nair for the big role after Virat Kohli's retirement, Karim has chosen KL Rahul to fill the massive shoes in the Test series against England. Rahul has a decent batting record in England and scored 614 runs in 9 Tests at an average of 34.11, which included a couple of centuries battling the English conditions. Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket last month.(AFP)

Kohli, who held the No. 4 spot in Test cricket for over a decade, stunned fans last month by announcing his retirement from the format. The decision came as a surprise to many, as he was widely expected to be part of India’s squad for the upcoming England tour.

Karim suggested that Rahul has the right technique to fill Kohli's big shoes, and he has proven his batting credentials in English conditions.

"Well, in the absence of Kohli, Rahul's role is monumental. And I look at him, as a batter who can bat a number four. Many people have suggested different batting positions, but I feel that KL is ideal to replace or take over, the role of Virat Kohli at number four, because that number four, he can play a dual role of negotiating the early setback if that happens in the Indian side, and then he can carry the innings forward. He does have the right kind of technique. He has done well in England," Karim told NDTV.

‘KL Rahul has a temperament'

He has already shown encouraging form in the second unofficial Test against the England Lions, scoring 116 and 51, and showcasing his trademark technical finesse and composed presence at the crease.

Karim also praised the maturity Rahul has displayed in recent seasons. He has proved versatility and ability to adapt to the team's needs — whether opening the innings or slotting into the middle order.

"He has a temperament. And I think with the past season, season and a half, there is a lot of maturity that has come in. So I think that's the kind of responsibility with Indian team management."