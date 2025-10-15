Ex-BCCI selectors self-troll on live TV in bizarre non-selection debate of India's 'best all-rounder' Jalaj Saxena

Jalaj Saxena remains one of domestic cricket’s standout performers, yet he is still awaiting an India call-up despite consistently excelling in the Ranji Trophy. This season, he shifted from Kerala to Maharashtra and drew attention on the opening day while batting against his former team. During the match, a graphic highlighted that only four players have achieved 7,000 runs and 400 wickets in Ranji history, sparking commentary on Saxena’s continued exclusion from the national side. Notably, former Indian selectors Salil Ankola and Chetan Sharma, who discussed his lack of opportunities, acknowledged their past roles on the selection panel. Jalaj Saxena made a valuable contribution with the bat on Wednesday, scoring a crucial 49 runs as Maharashtra reached 179/7 in 59 overs(X Image)

Chetan said, "Salil, you were surprised, but I must tell you one thing that we both were selectors at one point and the fingers were raised on you too."

Salil reminded Chetan during the chat that he was the chairman of the selection committee.

Jalaj also made a valuable contribution with a bat on Wednesday, scoring a crucial 49 runs as Maharashtra reached 179/7 in 59 overs against Kerala, supporting Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 91.

Jalaj Saxena - A domestic stalwart

He began his domestic career in 2005-06 with Madhya Pradesh before moving to Kerala for the 2016-17 season, where he played until 2024-25, featuring in 125 matches. During his stint with Kerala, he scored 3,153 runs and took 352 wickets across formats, including 2,252 first-class runs with three centuries and 269 wickets at 20.68, with 23 five-wicket hauls.

Over his entire first-class career, Jalaj has amassed more than 7,000 runs with 14 centuries and claimed 484 wickets, including 34 five-wicket hauls, at an average of 25.48.

Despite being one of the most consistent all-rounders in the domestic scene over the last two decades, Jalaj has never played for India, with spin all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel being the recent stars keeping him out of the hunt.

He will be aiming to have a new life in Maharashtra who had finished fifth in Elite Group A points table in the last Ranji Trophy season (2024-25) with two wins, two draws and three defeats in seven matches.