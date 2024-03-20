Ex-India selector sends Agarkar & co. stern Kohli message over T20 WC: 'IPL is no place for Virat to prove his quality'

Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad has come in support of Virat Kohli amidst reports of his place being in jeopardy for India's T20 World Cup squad. According to a report in the Telegraph, the selectors are having second thoughts about retaining Kohli in the T20I scheme of things as the upcoming IPL will be crucial for the RCB star to silence his critics. Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in T20Is.

The batting maestro was recalled in the T20I set-up earlier this year during the Afghanistan T20Is. He made himself unavailable for selection in the T20Is after the 2022 T20 WC alongside Rohit Sharma but the duo made a return to the format with the Afghanistan series.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Meanwhile, MSK has backed Kohli to get a place in the T20 WC squad and suggested that the IPL is not a place for a player like to him to prove his credentials.

"Kohli is crucial for India in the T20 World Cup. The selectors can't think that IPL is a place for him to prove his quality. He was never out of the team for his form. He missed India matches because of family reasons. He has been in form for a long time. He will make runs in this IPL as well," Prasad told the official broadcasters of IPL, on Monday.

Kohli is the leading run-getter in T20 Internationals with 4037 runs in 117 T20Is at an average of 51.75. He also had an excellent IPL last season where he scored 639 runs which included two centuries and 6 fifties.

Meanwhile, he also talked highly of legendary Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who will be in action once again this season at the age of 42.

“At 42, Dhoni is still playing for CSK which shows his commitment to the team. Playing for a single franchise for so many years, he has made a huge impact on the team and on fans,” Prasad added.

The former BCCI chief selector pointed out Dhoni's commitment towards his franchise by mentioning that he played the last season despite a knee injury.

"He played the entire league with injury to his leg and won the title," he added.