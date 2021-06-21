'If they score 150, they would not be ahead': Ex-India cricketer explains how WTC final can 'turn in India's favour'

The inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between Virat Kohli's India and Kane Williamson-led New Zealand seems to be heading towards a dreaded draw because of the poor weather conditions and heavy downpour in Southampton. New Zealand are currently playing their first innings and at stumps on Day 3, they reached 101/2 after bundling out India for a paltry 217 runs.

While the players await the resumption, experts and cricketers are busy discussing the game played thus far and former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that even though the two teams are more or less on an equal footing, Kohli and Co. can quickly turn things around and tilt the momentum in their favour.

While speaking during a discussion on Star Sports, cricketer-turned-commentator Chopra observed that the game is closer than it looks.

"In my opinion, this match is on an even keel and can turn in India's favor more quickly. I am still saying that New Zealand is definitely not ahead, although the scorecard is showing that they are just 116 runs behind with eight wickets in hand," said Chopra.

Forty-three-year-old also remarked that the Black Caps need to go to the second innings with an advantage of at least 100 runs.

"Because from here for them to be ahead in this match, they need to score 216 runs. If they score 150, they would not be ahead. And you can dismiss them for another 150 runs. You were 146/3 with two set batsmen and you scored just 217," opined Chopra.

On Day 3, lanky Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson ran through the Indian order to register his fifth Test five-wicket haul in just eight matches. He also became the bowler with most wickets after eight Tests for New Zealand. It was the right-arm pacer's second fifer against India.

Day 1 was washed out due to rain but day 2 saw a considerable amount of cricket before coming to a premature end due to bad light. Day 3 saw a near-full day of cricket but Day 4 is yet to start (at the point of writing).