Faf du Plessis can't believe it, Virat Kohli baffled after RCB skipper adjudged run-out in disputable decision vs CSK
Faf du Plessis was stunned as he was adjudged run out in a rather contentious call during the match against CSK on Saturday.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis was at the receiving end of an unfortunate dismissal in the side's do-or-die match against Chennai Super Kings on Friday. The dismissal occurred when Rajat Patidar drilled a tossed-up delivery from Mitchell Santner back towards the bowler, who managed to get a fingertip on the ball, causing a deviation. The ball then hit the stumps, and the 3rd umpire, Michael Gough, meticulously reviewed the footage to determine whether du Plessis's bat was in the air. After several close looks, Gough confirmed that the bat was indeed airborne.
Further scrutiny was required to confirm Santner's touch, which UltraEdge technology verified. Consequently, du Plessis was declared out, much to his visible surprise and disappointment. His fellow partner Patidar, as well as the RCB camp, including Virat Kohli, were stunned at the decision as du Plessis walked back to the dugout.
Check out the dismissal here:
Here's how Virat Kohli reacted:
RCB had made a bright start to the innings, racing to 31/0 in three overs after CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad invited the home side to bat in Bengaluru. However, the rain interruption shifted the momentum, with the ball gripping and turning significantly off the surface. Maheesh Theekshana and Mitchell Santner did well in controlling the scoring rate when the play resumed, slowing Faf du Plessis down in particular.
Virat Kohli (47), in a bid to up the ante, was dismissed in the tenth over when he attempted a six over long-off against Mitchell Santner. While du Plessis scored a fifty, he, too, was dismissed soon after on 54 off 39 deliveries.
The match between RCB and CSK is a must-win clash for the Royal Challengers; they will require further mathematical adjustments even if they gain a victory to qualify for the playoffs. The Super Kings, on the other hand, require just a point to proceed to the knockouts; this is the last group-stage match for both teams in the season.
Teams in the playoffs so far
Only one berth in the playoffs is up for grabs after Sunrisers Hyderabad became the third side to qualify for the knockouts earlier this week, following a washout in their match against Gujarat Titans. The top-placed Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have already qualified for the playoffs and will meet each other for their final match of the season on Sunday's doubleheader.
