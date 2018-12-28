Faf du Plessis, Sarfraz Ahmed become first pair to register this unwanted record in Test cricket history

Dean Elgar and Hashim Amla hit half-centuries as South Africa beat Pakistan by six wickets inside three days in the first Test at SuperSport Park on Friday.

However, South Africa skipper Faf Du Plessis and Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed became part of Test cricket history thanks to an unwanted record.

Faf was dismissed for a six-ball duck when he miscued the short ball from Shaheen Afridi to Hasan Ali at fine leg in the second innings and it was a pair for the South African skipper as he departed for a duck in the first innings as well.

Incidentally, his counterpart - Sarfraz Ahmed - had recorded a pair as well in the same Test match and as a result, it was the first instance in the history of Test cricket where both the skippers bagged a pair.

Sarfraz was dismissed for a duck by Duanne Olivier in the first innings before Kagiso Rabada bowled him out in the second innings. In the case of Faf, he had suffered a golden duck on the first innings.

Their combined tally was also the fewest runs by both the skipper in a Test match after batting in all four innings. They overhauled the pair of Virat Kohli (3 and 4) and Jason Holder (2 and 1) at Gros Islet in 2016.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 21:36 IST