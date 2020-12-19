Falling in a heap: The five lowest Test totals of all time

cricket

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 22:17 IST

There have been only six instances of a team scoring 36 or less in a Test innings - four by South Africa - before India’s dubious record at Adelaide on Saturday.

26 NZ v England, Auckland, 1955 (27 overs)

New Zealand made 200 and England 246 in reply before the hosts were skittled out for 26 - the lowest Test score. Bert Sutcliffe got 11 of those runs.

30 SA v England, Port Elizabeth, 1896 (18.4 overs)

George Lohmann - he bagged a pair - took 7-for in each innings as South Africa were routed for 93 and 30 - the then lowest Test score - to lose by an innings.

30 SA v England, Birmingham, 1924 (12.3 overs)

South Africa were routed by Arthur Gilligan (6) and Maurice Tate (4) in their lone spells, to equal their 28-year-old lowest Test total. Only extras (11) were in double figures.

35 SA v England, Cape Town, 1899 (22.4x5)

After routing England for a first innings 92, the hosts chased 246 to win but Schofield Haigh (6) and Albert Trott (4) consigned them to the then second-lowest Test total.

36 Australia v England, Birmingham, 1902 (23.0 overs)

Australia recorded their lowest Test score - and third lowest overall then - as England left-arm spinner Wilfred Rhodes took 7/17. The match was drawn.

36 SA v Australia, MCG, 1932 (23.2 overs)

The visitors were all out for 36 - then the joint third lowest Test score - and 45 with slow left-arm seamer Bert Ironmonger (11 wickets) wreaking havoc.