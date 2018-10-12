Fan breaches security to click selfie with Virat Kohli in Hyderabad

Fans breaching security cordon to get up close with Virat Kohli is becoming a new norm as a spectator reached up to the India skipper during the first day of the second Test here Friday.

It happened an hour into the morning session when a man climbed the barricade and sprinted around 70 metres towards Kohli before engaging in a tight hug and then trying to take a selfie with the skipper.

Kohli was seen trying to avoid the man’s hug as the security personnel came and whisked him away.

A similar incident had happened during the first Test in Rajkot also when Kohli was surrounded by two pitch invaders trying to take selfies.

West Indies were 86 for 3 at Lunch. R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, and Umesh Yadav shared the three wickets. For the visitors, Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope looked good, but could not last the session.

India were dealt an early blow when pace bowler Shardul Thakur, who was handed his debut, hobbled off the field with a groin injury. Umesh Yadav is the lone pacer in the side and the workload will have to be shared between the three spinners.

The pitch looks a good one to bat, but there is assistance for the slower bowlers which is good news for Kohli and company.

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 11:55 IST