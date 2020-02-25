Fan compares Chris Lynn with WWE Legend Steve Austin, he gives hilarious reply

cricket

Australia cricketer Chris Lynn is regarded as one of the most destructive batsmen in the T20I format. The right-hander was released from Kolkata Knight Riders franchise last year and was bought by the defending champions Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 2 crore. Currently, before the start of the Indian Premier League, Lynn is currently playing for Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League, and on Saturday, he caught the attention with a hilarious reply to a fan.

A fan, named Hassan Ahmed, shared a photo of Lynn sitting in the dugout with his teammate Ben Dunk, and compared the two stars, with WWE Legends Stone Cold Steve Austin and Goldberg, respectively. “Goldberg and Steve Austin watching #PSL2020 match in #Lahore. Good days are back,” he wrote.

I prefer Johnny Sins 🤣🤣🤣 — Chris Lynn (@lynny50) February 22, 2020

In reply to the tweet, Lynn said: “I prefer Johnny Sins.” Johnny Sins is a popular adult film actor, and also has a clean-shaved head, much like Lynn, Steve Austin and Goldberg.

Meanwhile, speaking about the T20 tournament in Pakistan, Lynn said that he needs to work on his technique to get adjusted to pitches in Pakistan, which carry more bounce and movement, as compared to the ones he played in Big Bash League.

“I am playing in Pakistan for the first time and I will try my best to get adjusted as soon as possible. I feel this year the squad is strong and balanced,” The Aussie was quoted as saying by geosuper.tv.