Fan tries to kiss Rohit Sharma during Vijay Hazare Trophy quarters – Watch

Fans trying to breach security to get close to their heroes has become a common occurrence in Indian cricket.

Recently a fan ran on to the pitch to kiss Virat Kohli during Day 1 of the second Test against West Indies, and now a similar thing has happened to Rohit Sharma who was India’s skipper in absence of Kohli at the Asia cup.

On a video shared on social networking site Twitter, one can see that a fan runs on to the pitch and then first touches Rohit’s feet and then tries to kiss him.

The incident happened during the quarter final of Vijay Hazare Trophy between Mumbai and Bihar. Mumbai won the match by nine wickets and Rohit was unbeaten on 33 as his team chased down paltry 70 to reach another semifinal.

Mumbai will now play Jharkhand in the semi, while Delhi will take on Haryana in the other final four encounter.

Unfortunately for Mumbai, the 31-year-old will now meet up with the national team for their ODI and T20 series against West Indies.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 21:22 IST