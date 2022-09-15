Fans troll Babar Azam after legendary cricketer shares son's photo with Pakistan captain and Virat Kohli

Days after meeting former Indian skipper Virat Kohli during the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup, legendary Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Yousuf has shared a photo of his son with two of the finest batters in world cricket. Known for his elegant batsmanship in two of the purest formats, former Pakistan cricketer Yousuf hailed former Indian skipper Kohli and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as 'two modern-day greats' in his recent post.

Taking to Twitter after the conclusion of the Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan's Yousaf shared a post featuring his son posing alongside Kohli and Babar. "My son with two modern day greats," Yousaf captioned his post on the microblogging site. Yousaf's post received mixed reactions from the fans after the Babar-led Pakistan side was outclassed by hosts Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022.

Taking cognisance of the post, some fans opted to hit out at Babar for his forgetful performances with the bat at the Asia Cup. Netizens also opined that Babar is yet to become a modern-day great in international cricket. "One is great one is overrated," a fan wrote. "Yeah Babar is overrated... Still couldn't win one man if the series award.. And couldn't perform in sena countries as consistent like Kohli," another user added.

Babar has faced the wrath of cricket fans after Pakistan failed to beat Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup. Babar, who entered the Asia Cup as the No.1 batter, had a disastrous run with the willow in the continental tournament. Babar was also called out by legendary Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar after Pakistan were outclassed by Sri Lanka in the summit clash of the Asia Cup. With the best score of 30, Babar scored only 68 runs in six innings at the Asia Cup 2022. The star batter will lead Pakistan in the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup. On Thursday, Pakistan announced its squad for the ICC World T20.

