Fans troll Karachi Kings after Sherfane Rutherford dons Mumbai Indians' gloves in PSL

Fans troll Karachi Kings after Sherfane Rutherford dons Mumbai Indians’ gloves in PSL

cricket Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 13:29 IST
Karachi, Pakistan
Sherfane Rutherford during PSL and IPL.
Sherfane Rutherford during PSL and IPL.(Twitter/AP)
         

Karachi Kings batsman Sherfane Rutherford was spotted wearing his Indian Premier League’s (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians gloves during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 Qualifier 1 match.

The left-handed batsman was a part of Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of IPL. The Windies batsman didn’t get the chance to play for the Rohit Sharma led-side and is now featuring for Karachi Kings.

“Rutherford playing for Karachi Kings Used the Gloves he got from Mumbai Indians,” one of the users tweeted.

“Did You Know? Rutherford was playing with Mumbai Indians Gloves,” another user tweeted.

Rutherford made just one run in the Qualifier 1 match but hogged the limelight on social media for wearing the Mumbai Indians gloves. Last week, the Windies batsman landed in Pakistan with the Mumbai Indians kit, and the Karachi based franchise was heavily trolled then too.

Karachi Kings will face arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars in the final on Tuesday evening. This will be the first time these two teams will feature in the final of the tournament.

