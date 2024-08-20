Fantasy 11 Prediction - MAX60 - Caribbean Tigers vs Grand Cayman Jaguars

Caribbean Tigers will clash with Grand Cayman Jaguars in Match 12 of the MAX60 Caribbean in George Town on Wednesday. The Caribbean Tigers are at the top of the points table with three wins from as many matches whereas the Jaguars are at number 4 with one loss and a no-result from two matches. The Tigers defeated the Jaguars by 65 runs in their first fixture this season. Fantasy 11 Prediction - MAX60 2024 - Caribbean Tigers vs Grand Cayman Jaguars(AFP)

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR CARIBBEAN TIGERS & GRAND CAYMAN JAGUARS

CARIBBEAN TIGERS likely XI

Batters: Kobe Herft, Chris Lynn, Nick Hobson

Allrounders: Joshua Brown, Ashley Nurse, Michael Leask

Wicketkeeper: George Munsey

Bowlers: Romeo Dunka, Andrew Tye, Paddy Dooley, Suranga Lakmal

GRAND CAYMAN JAGUARS likely XI

Batters: Alex Hales, Ramon Sealy, Rose Whitely, Virandeep Singh

Allrounders: Sikandar Raza, Saif Zaib, Terrance Hinds

Wicketkeeper: Ben Dunk

Bowlers: Mitchell McClenagahan, Joshua Little, Logan van Beek

NOTE: All stats updated till Match 6 of the 2024 MAX60

Statistical Performance (CARIBBEAN TIGERS)

1. ANDREW TYE

Andrew Tye is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament thus far with 6 wickets from 3 matches at an excellent average of 7.17.

ANDREW TYE IN MAX 60

INNINGS - 3

WICKETS - 6

STRIKE RATE - 5

ECONOMY RATE - 8.6

AVERAGE - 7.17

2. BRADLEY CURRIE

Bradley Currie is the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament and has picked 5 wickets from 3 matches.

BRADLEY CURRIE IN MAX 60

INNINGS - 3

WICKETS - 5

STRIKE RATE - 6

ECONOMY - 5.2

AVERAGE - 5.2

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Caribbean Tigers)

1. PADDY DOOLEY

Left-arm wrist spinner (Chinaman), Paddy Dooley has impressed in his three outings in the MAX 60 picking five wickets at an average of 8.2 and economy of 6.8.

2. JOSHUA BROWN

Joshua Brown has set the MAX 60 on fire with his devastating stroke play and is the leading run-getter of the tournament with an aggregate of 107 at a stunning strike rate of 227.7!

Statistical Performance (Grand Cayman Jaguars)

1. JOSHUA LITTLE

Joshua Little has taken three wickets from two matches at an average of 11.33. He has the ability to swing the new ball and trouble the right-handers.

JOSHUA LITTLE IN MAX 60

INNINGS - 2

WICKETS - 3

STRIKE RATE - 8

ECONOMY RATE - 8.5

AVERAGE - 11.33

2. SIKANDAR RAZA

Sikandar Raza hasn't made much contribution with the bat but picked two wickets with the ball in the tournament.

SIKANDAR RAZA IN MAX 60

INNINGS - 2

WICKETS - 2

STRIKE RATE - 12

ECONOMY RATE - 11.25

AVERAGE - 22.5

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Grand Cayman Jaguars)

1. RAMON SEALY

Ramon Sealy scored a brisk 24 and was the highest scorer against the Tigers in the first fixture. He will be crucial in the middle-order.

2. ALEX HALES

Alex Hales hasn't got a chance to showcase his might with the bat in the two matches for the Jaguars this season but is one of the most feared top-order batters in limited-over franchise cricket. Hales has scored close to 13000 T20 runs in 471 innings at a strike rate of 145.3.

Venue and Pitch

The Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town in the Grand Cayman has hosted 6 matches thus far with the team batting first winning four of these encounters. The captain who has won the toss has elected to bat first and field on 3 occasions each. The team which has won the toss has a win percentage of 60%. The average first inning total at the venue in the tournament is 112 while the average score chasing is 83. The wicket will assist the pacers.

MATCH PREDICTION

The Caribbean Tigers start favourites as they have the form and momentum with them and a very strong bowling line-up. The Tigers have a 70% chance of winning the match.

FANTASY XI

Our fantasy XI includes Chris Lynn, Nick Hobson and Alex Hales as batters and Ben Dunk as the wicket-keeper batter. The all-rounders will be Joshua Brown, Ashley Nurse, Michael Leask and Sikandar Raza while the bowlers will be Andrew Tye, Paddy Dooley and Joshua Little. The captain will be Andrew Tye while the vice-captain will be Joshua Brown.

The reserve batter will be Kobe Herft while the back-up bowler will be Mitchell McClenagahan. The back-up all-rounder will be Saif Zaib.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeeper: Ben Dunk

Batters: Chris Lynn, Nick Hobson, Alex Hales

Allrounders: Joshua Brown (VC), Ashley Nurse, Michael Leask, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Andrew Tye (C), Paddy Dooley, Joshua Little

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Kobe Herft

BOWLER – Mitchell McClenagahan

ALL-ROUNDER – Saif Zaib