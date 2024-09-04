Fantasy 11 Prediction – CPL 2024 – St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots would play their third home game of the season where they take on Guyana Amazon Warriors. The Patriots have had a mixed start to the 2024 Caribbean Premier League, with two losses and one win in their first three matches. Meanwhile, the Warriors have played just one game so far but secured two points with a victory. Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis – CPL 2024 – St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors(Getty Images)

LAST 5 MATCHES

PATRIOTS: W L W L L

WARRIORS: W L W W W

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR NEVIS PATRIOTS AND AMAZON WARRIORS

NEVIS PATRIOTS likely XI

Batters: Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Tristan Stubbs, Mikyle Louis

Allrounders: Kyle Mayers, Odean Smith, Ryan John

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher

Bowlers: Ashmead Nedd, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

AMAZON WARRIORS likely XI

Batters: Shimron Hetmyer

Allrounders: Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shai Hope, Azam Khan

Bowlers: Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Imran Tahir, Junior Sinclair

Statistical Performance (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots)

Evin Lewis

Evin Lewis in the CPL across 96 innings, has amassed 2,599 runs at an average of 28.56. His aggressive approach is evident with a strike rate of 143.67, including two fifties and 17 centuries. In Patriots last match he scored an unbeaten century off 54 balls.

EVIN LEWIS IN CPL

INNINGS - 96

RUNS - 2599

AVERAGE – 28.56

STRIKE RATE – 143.67

50s/100s – 2/17

2. Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje in CPL 2024 has been impressive with the ball. In just three innings, he has taken five wickets at a strike rate of 14.40.

ANRICH NORTJE IN CPL 2024

INNINGS - 3

WICKETS - 5

STRIKE RATE – 14.40

ECONOMY RATE – 7.91

AVERAGE – 19.00

Players Who Can Make a Difference (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots)

1. Kyle Mayers

Kyle Mayers is a hot pick for the Patriots. In 68 CPL innings, he has scored 1,247 runs at an average of 20.78, and a strike rate of 123.71, and has notched up seven fifties.

2. Tabraiz Shamsi

Tabraiz Shamsi brings in his vast experience in the T20 format having played around the world in franchise cricket. In CPL, Shamsi has picked 43 wickets in 35 matches at a strike rate of 16.39.

Statistical Performance (Guyana Amazon Warriors)

1. Shai Hope

Shai Hope in the CPL has shown consistency with the bat. In 55 innings, he has scored 1,412 runs at an average of 28.24 and a strike rate of 125.62, with seven fifties and one century.

SHAI HOPE IN CPL

INNINGS - 55

RUNS - 1412

AVERAGE – 28.24

STRIKE RATE – 125.62

50s/100s – 7/1

2. Gudakesh Motie

Gudakesh Motie has been a reliable performer in the CPL. Over 28 innings, he has claimed 32 wickets, boasting a strike rate of 18.18, an economy rate of 7.12, and an average of 21.59. In Warriors first game this season, he picked three wickets.

GUDAKESH MOTIE IN CPL

INNINGS - 28

WICKETS - 32

STRIKE RATE – 18.18

ECONOMY RATE – 7.12

AVERAGE – 21.59

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Guyana Amazon Warriors)

1. Romario Shepherd

Romario Shepherd stands out as a hot pick for the Warriors. In 36 CPL innings, he has scored 422 runs, averaging 19.18 with an explosive strike rate of 157.46, including one fifty. He can be potent with his bowling too.

2. Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer is a key batter in the Guyana Amazon Warriors lineup and in the CPL he has scored 1676 runs in 72 matches, which includes nine fifties and one century.

Team Head to Head

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors have played four matches against each other, with both teams winning two games each.

PATRIOTS V WARRIORS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches: 4

Patriots Won: 2

Warriors Won: 2

No Result: 0

Venue and Pitch

The Warner Park at Basseterre, St Kitts has hosted 12 T20 Internationals. The average first innings score in T20Is at this venue is 133 and in the second innings it is 112. The highest score in T20Is at this venue is 182 and the lowest score is 45. The toss win to match win percentage is 41.67%.

MATCH PREDICTION

The Patriots will have an upper hand because of home conditions and would stand a 70% chance to win the match against the Warriors.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope

Batters: Evin Lewis (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Tristan Stubbs

Allrounders: Romario Shepherd, Kyle Mayers (VC), Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Gudakesh Motie, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ashmead Nedd

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Sherfane Rutherford

BOWLER – Shamar Joseph

ALL-ROUNDER – Odean Smith