Fantasy 11 Prediction – CPL 2024 – St Lucia Kings vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

St Lucia Kings and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons will clash in the 17th match of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at Gros Islet. The Kings with three wins and six points are favourites in the match while the Falcons have had a mixed debut CPL season where they would be under pressure to revive their campaign. Out of seven matches this season, Falcons have won just two. Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis – CPL 2024 – St Lucia Kings vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons(Getty Images)

LAST 5 MATCHES

KINGS: W W L L W

FALCONS: L L W W L

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR ST LUCIA KINGS AND BARBUDA FALCONS

ST LUCIA KINGS likely XI

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ackeem Auguste

Allrounders: Shadrack Descarte, Roston Chase, David Wiese

Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles, Tim Seifert

Bowlers: Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad

BARBUDA FALCONS likely XI

Batters: Brandon King, Justin Greaves

Allrounders: Chris Green, Roshon Primus, Shamar Springer, Imad Wasim

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings, Jewel Andrew

Bowlers: Fabian Allen, Kofi James, Mohammad Amir

Statistical Performance (St Lucia Kings)

Johnson Charles

Johnson Charles has had a good CPL 2024 so far, scoring 181 runs in five innings. With an average of 45.25 and a strike rate of 142.51, Charles has also scored one half-century this season.

JOHNSON CHARLES IN CPL 2024

INNINGS - 5

RUNS - 181

AVERAGE – 45.25

STRIKE RATE – 142.51

50s/100s – 1/0

2. Noor Ahmad

Noor Ahmad has been exceptional with the ball in CPL 2024. In five innings, he has picked up eight wickets at a strike rate of 15.00, maintaining an impressive economy rate of 5.90 and an average of 14.75.

NOOR AHMAD IN CPL 2024

INNINGS - 5

WICKETS - 8

STRIKE RATE – 15.00

ECONOMY RATE – 5.90

AVERAGE – 14.75

Players Who Can Make a Difference (St Lucia Kings)

1. Faf du Plessis

In CPL, Faf du Plessis has scored 1032 runs at an average of 30.35 and a strike rate of 141.75. In the last match, the Kings' skipper scored 62 off 31 balls.

2. Roston Chase

Roston Chase is a key player in the Kings squad who is capable of making useful contributions with the bat and ball. This season too he has picked wickets and scored handy runs for his team in the middle order.

Statistical Performance (Antigua and Barbuda Falcons)

1. Justin Greaves

Justin Greaves has been consistent in CPL 2024, amassing 164 runs in 4 innings. His average of 54.66 and an impressive strike rate of 145.13 including one fifty.

JUSTIN GREAVES IN CPL 2024

INNINGS - 4

RUNS - 164

AVERAGE – 54.66

STRIKE RATE – 145.13

50s/100s – 1/0

2. Fabian Allen

Fabian Allen has made an impact in CPL 2024, claiming seven wickets in five innings. With a strike rate of 14.57 and an economy rate of 8.23, he holds an average of 20.00.

FABIAN ALLEN IN CPL 2024

INNINGS - 5

WICKETS - 7

STRIKE RATE – 14.57

ECONOMY RATE – 8.23

AVERAGE – 20.00

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Antigua and Barbuda Falcons)

1. Imad Wasim

Imad Wasim is a hot pick for the Falcons in CPL 2024. In seven innings, he has taken seven wickets at an average of 27.85 and a strike rate of 22.28. This season he has been handy with the bat too.

2. Kofi James

Kofi James has scored 94 runs this season and has chipped in with his bowling too. He may not have made any significant impact this CPL season but remains a key player for the Falcons.

Team Head to Head

St Lucia Kings and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have played only one match against each other, with the Kings winning that fixture.

KINGS V FALCONS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches: 1

Kings Won: 1

Falcons Won: 0

No Result: 0

Venue and Pitch

Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium at Gros Islet in St Lucia has hosted 10 CPL matches in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The average first innings score in these two editions at this venue is 170 and in the second innings it is 141. The highest score in CPL in these two seasons at this venue is 201 and the lowest score is 51. The toss win to match win percentage is 50%.

MATCH PREDICTION

St Lucia Kings would be favourites in the match against the Falcons because of home conditions and current form. They have 70% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles (C)

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Justin Greaves

Allrounders: Roston Chase, David Wiese, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad (VC), Fabian Allen, Kofi James, Mohammad Amir

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Brandon King

BOWLER – Alzarri Joseph

ALL-ROUNDER – Roshon Primus