Fantasy 11 Prediction – CPL 2024 – St Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders

St Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders will clash in the 12th match of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League. With two wins from three matches, the Kings are placed fourth on the points table. On the other hand, Trinbago have won one and lost one, and are placed fifth with two points. Both teams have lost their respective last games and would look to bounce back. Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis – CPL 2024 – St Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders(Getty Images)

LAST 5 MATCHES

KINGS: L L W W L

TRINBAGO: L W L W L

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR ST LUCIA KINGS AND TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS

ST LUCIA KINGS likely XI

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Ackeem Auguste, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Allrounders: Roston Chase, David Wiese, Khary Pierre

Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles, Tim Seifert

Bowlers: Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS likely XI

Batters: Shaqkere Parris, Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard

Allrounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Andries Gous

Bowlers: Terrance Hinds, Akeal Hosein, Josh Little, Waqar Salamkheil

Statistical Performance (St Lucia Kings)

Tim Seifert

Tim Seifert has made a solid impact in CPL 2024 with 102 runs from 3 innings, averaging an impressive 51.00. His strike rate of 188.88 highlights his aggressive approach, including one half-century.

TIM SEIFERT IN CPL 2024

INNINGS - 3

RUNS - 102

AVERAGE – 51.00

STRIKE RATE – 188.88

50s/100s – 1/0

2. Noor Ahmad

Noor Ahmad has been a key bowler in CPL 2024, taking 6 wickets in 3 innings. With a strike rate of 12.00, an economy rate of just 5.00, and an average of 10.00, he has been highly effective.

NOOR AHMAD IN CPL 2024

INNINGS - 3

WICKETS - 6

STRIKE RATE – 12.00

ECONOMY RATE – 5.00

AVERAGE – 10.00

Players Who Can Make a Difference (St Lucia Kings)

1. Johnson Charles

Johnson Charles has scored 2933 runs from 108 innings, he averages 28.20 with a strike rate of 127.74, including 18 half-centuries. A key batter for the Kings in the top order.

2. David Wiese

David Wiese is a handy allrounder in the T20 format and in this season of the CPL he has made useful contributions with both bat and ball.

Statistical Performance (Trinbago Knight Riders)

1. Keacy Carty

Keacy Carty has been in top form in CPL 2024, scoring 107 runs in 2 innings with an astonishing average of 107.00. His strike rate of 187.71 and a fifty underline his dominance.

KEACY CARTY IN CPL 2024

INNINGS - 2

RUNS - 107

AVERAGE – 107.00

STRIKE RATE – 187.71

50s/100s – 1/0

2. Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine continues to shine in CPL 2024 with 4 wickets in 2 innings. With a strike rate of 12.00, an economy rate of 7.00, and an average of 14.00, he's proving to be a crucial bowler for his team.

SUNIL NARINE IN CPL 2024

INNINGS - 2

WICKETS - 4

STRIKE RATE – 12.00

ECONOMY RATE – 7.00

AVERAGE – 14.00

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Trinbago Knight Riders)

1. Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran has scored 2040 runs from 94 innings, he averages 25.50 with an impressive strike rate of 150.66, including 11 half-centuries.

2. Andre Russell

Andre Russell is an experienced campaigner in franchise cricket around the world and his ability to make an impact in a game is known to all. He can be destructive with his batting and equally effective with his medium-pace bowling.

Team Head to Head

St Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders have played five matches against each other, with Kings winning three games and Trinbago two.

KINGS V TRINBAGO - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches: 5

Kings Won: 3

Trinbago Won: 2

No Result: 0

Venue and Pitch

Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium at Gros Islet in St Lucia has hosted 10 CPL matches in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The average first innings score in these two editions at this venue is 170 and in the second innings it is 141. The highest score in CPL in these two seasons at this venue is 201 and the lowest score is 51. The toss win to match win percentage is 50%.

MATCH PREDICTION

St Lucia Kings have an edge over Trinbago because of home conditions and stand a 70% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles, Tim Seifert (C), Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Keacy Carty

Allrounders: David Wiese, Sunil Narine (VC), Andre Russell

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Waqar Salamkheil, Alzarri Joseph

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Kieron Pollard

BOWLER – Josh Little

ALL-ROUNDER – Roston Chase