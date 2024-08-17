Miami Lions will clash with Boca Raton Trailblazers in Match 2 of the inaugural season of the MAX60 in the Cayman Islands on Sunday. The MAX60 is the next big thing in franchise cricket taking the game to different corners of the world. Basically the innings of each team comprises 60 balls each so expect a lot of fireworks from some world-renowned players in the competition. There will be three overs of powerplay. Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis - MAX60 - Miami Lions vs Boca Raton Trailblazers(Getty)

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR BOCA RATON TRAILBLAZERS & MIAMI LIONS

The Miami Lions boast of some world-class players like Dwayne Bravo, Ravi Bopara, Shoaib Malik and Corey Anderson. Boca Raton Trailblazers also have a destructive batting line-up comprising David Warner, Evin Lewis and Colin de Grandhomme.

MIAMI LIONS likely XI

Batters: Joe Burns, Shoaib Malik, Asghar Afghan

Allrounders: Corey Anderson, Ravi Bopara, Gerhard Erasmus

Wicketkeeper: Unmukt Chand, Chadwick Walton

Bowlers: Dwayne Bravo, Conroy Wright, Jack Prestwidge

BOCA RATON TRAILBLAZERS likely XI

Batters: David Warner, Evin Lewis, Colin de Grandhomme, Jonty Jenner

Allrounders: Jermaine Baker, Mathew Calder, Beau Webster

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Bowlers: Peter Hatzoglou, Pat Brown, Romario Edwards

Statistical Performance (BOCA RATON TRAILBLAZERS)

1. DAVID WARNER

David Warner is a giant in the T20 format and has scored over 12000 runs at a strike rate of 140. He has a great record in the IPL and for Australia in T20I cricket.

DAVID WARNER IN T20 CRICKET

INNINGS - 384

RUNS - 12411

AVERAGE - 36.61

STRIKE RATE - 140.07

50/100 - 104/8

2. PAT BROWN

Pat Brown has represented England in 4 T20Is and is wicket-taker in the T20 format with 127 dismissals in 98 innings at a strike rate of 15.2.

PAT BROWN IN T20 CRICKET

INNINGS - 98

WICKETS - 127

STRIKE RATE - 15.2

ECONOMY - 9.37

AVERAGE - 23.88

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Boca Raton Trailblazers)

1. COLIN DE GRANDHOMME

The New Zealand batting all-rounder has a strike rate of 155.6 in T20 cricket and could be destructive with the bat.

2. EVIN LEWIS

Evis Lewis has a strike rate of 152 in T20I cricket and is a powerhouse in the powerplay. Overall, he has scored 6058 runs in all T20s at an average of close to 30 and strike rate of 144.37.

Statistical Performance (Miami Lions)

1. SHOAIB MALIK

Shoaib Malik is a veteran of T20 cricket and in 503 innings has scored 13360 runs with 83 fifties.

SHOAIB MALIK IN T20 CRICKET

INNINGS - 503

RUNS - 13360

AVERAGE - 36.4

STRIKE RATE - 127.56

50/100 - 83/0

2. DWAYNE BRAVO

Dwayne Bravo is amongst the finest all-rounders in T20 cricket history who has made a name for himself in almost every T20 cricket league in the world. He has scored close to 7000 runs in 578 T20 matches while also picking 630 wickets. He is very effective in the death overs with his slower ball variations.

DWAYNE BRAVO IN T20 CRICKET

MATCHES - 578

WICKETS - 630

ECONOMY RATE - 8.25

RUNS - 6970

STRIKE RATE - 125.5

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Miami Lions)

1. COREY ANDERSON

Corey Anderson is a destructive lower-order hitter who holds the record for the second-fastest ODI ton of all-time! He is also a useful medium-pacer.

2. RAVI BOPARA

Bopara has the experience of playing in 478 T20 matches across the world in which he has scored 9486 runs with two tons and 48 fifties.

Venue and Pitch

The Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town in the Grand Cayman will host the match between Miami Lions and Boca Raton Trailblazers. The venue has hosted two T20 matches with the honours being divided between the team batting first and the team chasing - both have won one match each. The captain who has won the toss has elected to chase in both matches. The team which has won the toss has won one encounter and lost one match for a win probability of 50%.

The average score batting first at the venue in a T20 match is 117 and the average score batting second is 111 suggesting that it is not a very high-scoring venue. Interestingly, it is the spinners who have a better bowling strike rate at the venue but the pacers have been more restrictive.

MATCH PREDICTION

The Trailblazers start slight favourites as they have a stronger batting unit. However, the Miami Lions have a good mix of slower bowlers. The Trailblazers have a 60% chance of winning the match.

FANTASY XI

Our XI includes Warner, Colin de Grandhomme, Evin Lewis and Shoaib Malik as batters and Unmukt Chand as the wicket-keeper batter. All-rounders are Corey Anderson, Ravi Bopara and Gerhard Erasmus while the bowlers will be Dwayne Bravo, Pat Brown and Jack Prestwidge.

The reserve batter will be Joe Burns while the back-up bowler will be Conroy Wright. The back-up all-rounder will be Beau Webster.

Wicketkeeper: Unmukt Chand

Batters: David Warner, Colin de Grandhomme, Evin Lewis, Shoaib Malik

Allrounders: Corey Anderson, Ravi Bopara, Gerhard Erasmus

Bowlers: Dwayne Bravo, Pat Brown, Jack Prestwidge

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Joe Burns

BOWLER – Conroy Wright

ALL-ROUNDER – Beau Webster