Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis: ENGLAND vs AUSTRALIA 2nd T20I
England are hosting Australia in a white-ball series in the newest iteration of the stories rivalry between the two teams. The hosts succumbed to a 28-run loss after their batting couldn’t get going in the chase at Southampton’s Rose Bowl, but attentions will turn to the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff as England look to get back into the series. England are playing a relatively inexperienced team as they look to the future of their white ball outfit, with Jordan Cox and Jacob Bethell making their debuts, while Australia themselves seek to replace David Warner at the top of the order.
LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS
ENGLAND: W L W L L
AUSTRALIA: L W W W W
LIKELY PLAYING XIs
Australia have lost Xavier Bartlett to injury, and that will be the main change that they will look to make. Otherwise the two teams are likely to stick with their teams from the first T20I.
ENGLAND likely XI
Batters: Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton
Allrounders: Will Jacks, Sam Curran
Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt, Jordan Cox
Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood
AUSTRALIA likely XI
Batters: Travis Head, Tim David, Mitchell Marsh
Allrounders: Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green
Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis
Bowlers: Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith
STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (ENGLAND)
1. PHIL SALT
While Phil Salt couldn’t convert his fast start into a big score, England will be optimistic about the brisk way in which he started his innings.
PHIL SALT IN T20I
INNINGS - 30
RUNS - 905
AVERAGE – 34.81
STRIKE RATE – 165.15
50s/100s – 3/2
2. JOFRA ARCHER
Jofra Archer looks to be back to near his best, taking two wickets in the death and bowling well with his speed up. His improving form and potential peak makes him the hot pick.
INNINGS: 26
WICKETS: 33
STRIKE RATE: 17.39
ECONOMY RATE: 7.57
AVERAGE: 21.94
Players who can make a difference (ENGLAND)
1. Adil Rashid
Adil Rashid took 1-23 in his 4 overs and brought England back into the match with his miserly bowling. The leggie continues his strong T20 form.
2. Liam Livingstone
Liam Livingstone was the one successful performer with bat for England with 37(27), and also bowled well when called upon. His consistency will be the key for this match.
STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (AUSTRALIA)
1. TRAVIS HEAD
Travis Head’s devastating form with bat continues, as he scored 59 in just 23 balls, including a 30-run over off Sam Curran. One of the most dangerous batters in world cricket, he is the hot pick.
INNINGS: 36
RUNS: 1062
AVERAGE: 33.19
STRIKE RATE: 159.22
50s/100s: 5/0
2. SEAN ABBOTT
Sean Abbott has tended to be slightly expensive in T20Is, but remains a big wicket threat. He has 9 wickets in the last 4 T20Is, including 3-28 in Southampton.
SEAN ABBOTT IN T20I
INNINGS - 19
WICKETS - 24
STRIKE RATE – 14.29
ECONOMY RATE – 8.99
AVERAGE – 21.42
Players who can make a difference (AUSTRALIA)
1. Josh Inglis
Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis continued his strong form fresh off his second T20I century. Australia will want him to begin finding consistency with his run scoring.
2. Adam Zampa
Adam Zampa is another legspinner who put the clamps on the opposition, taking 2-20 in his four overs in the first match. He is a consistently excellent performer.
TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
Australia won the first T20 of this series fairly comfortably in Southampton, and edged ahead in the head-to-head with 12 wins to 11. They also won their T20 World Cup match earlier this year, and will be eyeing a hat-trick of wins over England.
|MATCHES
|ENGLAND WON
|AUSTRALIA WON
|NO RESULT
|25
|11
|12
|2
VENUE AND PITCH
England have an excellent record in T20Is at Cardiff, winning the first 8 matches they have played here and only losing the most recent contest against South Africa in 2022. Bowling first is usually advantageous here, with 7 out of 9 matches going to the chasing team. It isn’t a super high-scoring venue with plenty of turn and seam present to keep the bowlers interested. The average first innings score is 149.
MATCH PREDICTION
England are unsurprisingly facing some teething problems as they look at a white-ball overhaul, with plenty of inexperienced players in their lineup, while Australia are more settled. England will take confidence from their comeback after Travis Head’s early onslaught, but will want their batting to click with home advantage on their side. Australia showed a bit more steel in the first match, and should be considered favourites, but only narrowly with a 60% chance.
FANTASY XI
Batters: Liam Livingstone, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh
Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis, Phil Salt
All-rounders: Will Jacks, Marcus Stoinis
Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Sean Abbott, Adil Rashid, Adam Zampa
Backup players:
Batter: Tim David
Wicketkeeper: Jordan Cox
All-rounder: Matthew Short
Bowler: Reece Topley