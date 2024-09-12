England are hosting Australia in a white-ball series in the newest iteration of the stories rivalry between the two teams. The hosts succumbed to a 28-run loss after their batting couldn’t get going in the chase at Southampton’s Rose Bowl, but attentions will turn to the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff as England look to get back into the series. England are playing a relatively inexperienced team as they look to the future of their white ball outfit, with Jordan Cox and Jacob Bethell making their debuts, while Australia themselves seek to replace David Warner at the top of the order. Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis: ENGLAND vs AUSTRALIA 2nd T20I. (Getty)

LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS

ENGLAND: W L W L L

AUSTRALIA: L W W W W

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Australia have lost Xavier Bartlett to injury, and that will be the main change that they will look to make. Otherwise the two teams are likely to stick with their teams from the first T20I.

ENGLAND likely XI

Batters: Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton

Allrounders: Will Jacks, Sam Curran

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt, Jordan Cox

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood

AUSTRALIA likely XI

Batters: Travis Head, Tim David, Mitchell Marsh

Allrounders: Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

Bowlers: Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (ENGLAND)

1. PHIL SALT

While Phil Salt couldn’t convert his fast start into a big score, England will be optimistic about the brisk way in which he started his innings.

PHIL SALT IN T20I

INNINGS - 30

RUNS - 905

AVERAGE – 34.81

STRIKE RATE – 165.15

50s/100s – 3/2

2. JOFRA ARCHER

Jofra Archer looks to be back to near his best, taking two wickets in the death and bowling well with his speed up. His improving form and potential peak makes him the hot pick.

INNINGS: 26

WICKETS: 33

STRIKE RATE: 17.39

ECONOMY RATE: 7.57

AVERAGE: 21.94

Players who can make a difference (ENGLAND)

1. Adil Rashid

Adil Rashid took 1-23 in his 4 overs and brought England back into the match with his miserly bowling. The leggie continues his strong T20 form.

2. Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone was the one successful performer with bat for England with 37(27), and also bowled well when called upon. His consistency will be the key for this match.

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (AUSTRALIA)

1. TRAVIS HEAD

Travis Head’s devastating form with bat continues, as he scored 59 in just 23 balls, including a 30-run over off Sam Curran. One of the most dangerous batters in world cricket, he is the hot pick.

INNINGS: 36

RUNS: 1062

AVERAGE: 33.19

STRIKE RATE: 159.22

50s/100s: 5/0

2. SEAN ABBOTT

Sean Abbott has tended to be slightly expensive in T20Is, but remains a big wicket threat. He has 9 wickets in the last 4 T20Is, including 3-28 in Southampton.

SEAN ABBOTT IN T20I

INNINGS - 19

WICKETS - 24

STRIKE RATE – 14.29

ECONOMY RATE – 8.99

AVERAGE – 21.42

Players who can make a difference (AUSTRALIA)

1. Josh Inglis

Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis continued his strong form fresh off his second T20I century. Australia will want him to begin finding consistency with his run scoring.

2. Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa is another legspinner who put the clamps on the opposition, taking 2-20 in his four overs in the first match. He is a consistently excellent performer.

TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Australia won the first T20 of this series fairly comfortably in Southampton, and edged ahead in the head-to-head with 12 wins to 11. They also won their T20 World Cup match earlier this year, and will be eyeing a hat-trick of wins over England.

MATCHES ENGLAND WON AUSTRALIA WON NO RESULT 25 11 12 2

VENUE AND PITCH

England have an excellent record in T20Is at Cardiff, winning the first 8 matches they have played here and only losing the most recent contest against South Africa in 2022. Bowling first is usually advantageous here, with 7 out of 9 matches going to the chasing team. It isn’t a super high-scoring venue with plenty of turn and seam present to keep the bowlers interested. The average first innings score is 149.

MATCH PREDICTION

England are unsurprisingly facing some teething problems as they look at a white-ball overhaul, with plenty of inexperienced players in their lineup, while Australia are more settled. England will take confidence from their comeback after Travis Head’s early onslaught, but will want their batting to click with home advantage on their side. Australia showed a bit more steel in the first match, and should be considered favourites, but only narrowly with a 60% chance.

FANTASY XI

Batters: Liam Livingstone, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis, Phil Salt

All-rounders: Will Jacks, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Sean Abbott, Adil Rashid, Adam Zampa

Backup players:

Batter: Tim David

Wicketkeeper: Jordan Cox

All-rounder: Matthew Short

Bowler: Reece Topley