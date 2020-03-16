‘Fatigue was bound to happen’: Mohammad Amir opens up on Test retirement

cricket

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 16:10 IST

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir faced a lot of criticism when he decided to announce his Test retirement following the 2019 World Cup. A lot of experts accused him of trying to prolong his career in limited overs cricket and also blamed him for overlooking the longest format of the sport. Amir decided to quit Test cricket after representing Pakistan in 36 Tests where he picked up 119 wickets at 30.47. The 27-year-old, who is currently playing for Karachi Kings in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), opened up on his retirement and said that he suffered from fatigue after playing too much and the decision was right for his body.

“Everyone has their opinion. I know my body the best. I felt my body was getting overloaded. I couldn’t manage. To prolong my career, I had to take the decision, which was supported by my family. I am feeling much better and the results are visible,” Amir was quoted as saying in The National.

“Five-year gap (talking about his punishment due to the spot-fixing scandal in 2010) is a lot for a bowler. When I came back, I played continuously for three straight years and that too in all formats. Fatigue was bound to happen, especially for fast bowlers. But now I am feeling much better, Alhamdulillah. When your focus is on one thing and you are mentally and physically fresh, you can deliver and perform better,” added the 27-year-old.

Earlier,Karachi Kings cricketer Mohammad Rizwan took a dig at his captain Imad Wasim after the defeat against Quetta Gladiators on Sunday. The match was a dead rubber since Karachi had already booked a spot in the semifinal. Rizwan, who regularly features for Pakistan in all three formats, expressed his disappointment over not being picked in the playing XI. Rizwan has only played two matches in 10 encounters so far.

Speaking about the lack of playing opportunities, the wicketkeeper-batsman said: “Why I didn’t get enough chance? I think you should ask the captain that.” He further lashed out that he was not being sent out higher to bat in the matches he was playing.

“I was told that I am the top-order batsman and that they needed a wicket-keeper batsman who could feature in the lower order. But when I was included in the final XI, I didn’t get a chance in the top order,” he said.

“It’s disappointing if the situation is like this in your 2nd or 3rd PSL. Everyone knows I’m the keeper for ODI, T20I & Test sides but I’m not getting a chance in PSL. The captain has to look at the combination so only he can explain why I’m not getting chances,” he added.