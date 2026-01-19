‘Feel pity for Virat Kohli’: India’s 1983 World Cup winner goes hard at Ravindra Jadeja after New Zealand embarrassment

New Zealand’s historic ODI series win in India has stung the Men in Blue. But given the backlash it continues to receive, it seems to have upset former cricketers more than the current lot. After Sunil Gavaskar, Aakash Chopra, Dodda Ganesh and Irfan Pathan, 1983 World Cup winner Kris Srikkanth has expressed his displeasure at the result, dropping the axe of the underperforming Ravindra Jadeja. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja go through their paces (AFP)

Srikkanth, who also served as the BCCI chairman of selectors in 2012, wondered why Ravindra Jadeja continues to play in India’s ODI team. Jadeja has come under the scanner, and rightly so, picking up just one wicket in the last six matches – against South Africa and New Zealand, and scoring just 99 runs from six innings. Srikkanth went all out at Jadeja, hailing him for his past services but also pulling up for a string of underwhelming performances.

"Ravindra Jadeja was the silent killer in the 2023 World Cup. It is true that he doesn't seem to have the same enthusiasm he had during that tournament. But even Kuldeep Yadav is being taken to the cleaners. I feel pity for Virat Kohli. How many matches will he score in? If only Kohli has to score, how many matches can India win that way?" Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

"India are depending on one person to win matches. In all fairness, New Zealand are not a great bowling side. But look at how well Jayden Lennox bowled-10 overs, 42 runs and two crucial wickets. Foulkes was expensive but took wickets. Kyle Jamieson bowled a deadly delivery to dismiss Shubman Gill. Kristian Clarke is bowling well too. It's a third-string attack.”

As evident from above, Srikkanth was not in a good mood seeing Kohli’s century end in vain. India’s star batter continued his fine form, registering his 54th ODI century – 85th overall in international cricket – but one that wasn’t enough to save India from the blushes.