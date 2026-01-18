Virat Kohli hardly celebrates after 54th century as job not yet done; spearheads India’s push for a miraculous win

Cometh the hour, cometh the man! Virat Kohli's rich vein of form continues, and the batter is showing no signs of taking it easy anytime soon. The former India captain, who turned 37 in November 2025, hit his 54th ODI century in the series decider against New Zealand at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. The seasoned batter fought a lone battle against the visitors in the chase of 338 as he showed the world once again why he is known as the ‘chase master’. Set a target of 338, India got off to a poor start as Rohit Sharma (11) lost his wicket cheaply, bringing Kohli to the middle. Virat Kohli smashes 54th ODI century for India. (PTI)

Kyle Jamieson bowled a probing over to Kohli, and the batter was experienced enough to bide his time and play the testing time out. However, India captain Shubman Gill soon got out, and Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul followed suit, leaving the hosts in a spot of bother.

The right-handed batter then guided Nitish Kumar Reddy through as the duo formed an 88-run stand for the fifth wicket. However, as soon as India started to string together boundaries, Reddy lost his wicket against the run of play, walking back to the pavilion after scoring his maiden half-century. Ravindra Jadeja (12) once again failed to leave an impression, and it all looked doom and gloom.

Also Read: IND vs NZ LIVE Score: Check live coverage of the third ODI However, Kohli was able to cheer the crowd somewhat as he brought up his 54th ODI ton and 85th international century overall in the 40th over. He reached the milestone off the bowling of Zakary Foulkes. The three-figure mark was reached in 91 balls. However, there were no flashy celebrations, as Kohli knew the severity of the task and simply raised his bat to acknowledge the loud cheers of the Indore crowd.

As soon as the 85th international century was done and dusted for Kohli, the entire Indian camp gave the experienced campaigner a standing ovation, and even head coach Gautam Gambhir couldn't help but applaud the latest achievement of King Kohli. This was Kohli's third century in the last six ODIs for India. During the course of this knock, Kohli also went past former Australia captain Ricky Ponting to have the most runs while batting at the No.3 position.

Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips make full merry Earlier, New Zealand posted 337/8 in the allotted fifty overs as Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips hit centuries for the visitors. Mitchell, who aggregated 352 runs in the three-match series, hammered 137 in the decider while Phillips scored 106.

India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first. Arshdeep Singh and Harshit made a good start with the ball as the duo removed New Zealand openers Henry Nicholls and Devon Conway. Will Young and Mitchell then put together a brief 53-run stand for the third wicket, but it was Phillips and Mitchell who put the hosts on the back foot with their 219-run partnership.

The Indian bowlers clawed their way back in the death overs but the New Zealand skipper Michael Bracewell managed to get 10 runs off the final two balls, allowing the visitors to post more than 335 runs on the board.