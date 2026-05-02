Ferguson raring to make best use of IPL return

Chandigarh: Punjab Kings (PBKS) bolstered their already formidable campaign in IPL 2026 with the inclusion of New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson, who made his first appearance of the season against Rajasthan Royals. While the league leaders suffered a minor setback in that outing, Ferguson’s return is viewed as a significant boost to their bowling arsenal heading into the business end of the tournament. Photo by Ishan Mahal

Ferguson, who joined the squad midway after taking time off for the birth of his child, admitted that stepping straight into the IPL is never easy. “It’s a tough competition at the best of times. Coming in halfway, straight from training at home, is always challenging,” he said. Despite the lack of match rhythm, the Kiwi pacer expressed confidence in adapting quickly, especially given the strong team environment.

However, his comeback game proved to be a stern test. Ferguson conceded 57 runs in his four overs as Rajasthan Royals’ young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took him on aggressively. The high-scoring nature of the IPL once again highlighted the fine margins bowlers operate under, particularly on batting-friendly surfaces.

PBKS fast bowling coach James Hopes, however, was quick to back his premier pacer. “Lockie was not an experiment. He was always going to come into the side once available. He’s a world-class bowler, and he’ll be better for the run,” Hopes said, underlining the team management’s faith in Ferguson’s abilities.

Ferguson himself maintained that execution, rather than overhauling plans, remains the key. “In the IPL, small margins can look big. It’s about tightening areas and sticking to your plans. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, but the focus is on getting one or two balls right each spell,” he explained.

The 34-year-old also shed light on the mental challenges bowlers face in a tournament increasingly dominated by batters. With scores regularly crossing the 200-mark, Ferguson emphasised the importance of resilience. “You’re going to get hit for boundaries. It’s about how you respond the next ball. Wickets are crucial to stem the flow of runs,” he noted.

Ferguson’s return also adds experience to a bowling unit led by Arshdeep Singh and complemented by seasoned spinners. He praised the leadership of captain Shreyas Iyer, calling him a “confident leader” who trusts his players and fosters a positive atmosphere alongside head coach Ricky Ponting.

Having previously picked up five wickets in four matches last season at an average of 20.80, Ferguson’s track record suggests he can be a game-changer once he finds rhythm. His ability to operate across phases — from the powerplay to the death overs — makes him a vital cog in PBKS’ plans.

Beyond the on-field challenges, Ferguson also spoke about workload management, a growing concern for fast bowlers in modern cricket. With packed schedules and multiple tournaments, he stressed the need for a balanced, individualised approach to staying fit and effective.

As PBKS prepare to face Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 3, the focus will be on bouncing back quickly. Despite the loss to Rajasthan Royals, the team remains in a strong position, having enjoyed a successful run earlier in the season.

For Ferguson, the goal is simple — regain rhythm and contribute to the team’s push for the title. “The boys have been playing great cricket. It’s about building on that and getting better each game,” he said.

With the backing of the team management and his proven pedigree, Ferguson’s return could yet prove to be a decisive factor for Punjab Kings as the tournament heads towards its later phase.