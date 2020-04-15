e-paper
Home / Cricket / Fight against COVID-19 ‘mother of all WCs’, we have to win it: Ravi Shastri

Fight against COVID-19 ‘mother of all WCs’, we have to win it: Ravi Shastri

On Wednesday, Shastri posted a video on his Twitter handle wherein he urged people to adhere to the guidelines of the government in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

cricket Updated: Apr 15, 2020 11:20 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
File image of Ravi Shastri.(Getty Images)
         

India head coach Ravi Shastri has termed the ongoing fight against COVID-19 crisis as a “mother of all World Cups” which the countrymen have to win at all cost by coming together. On Wednesday, Shastri posted a video on his Twitter handle wherein he urged people to adhere to the guidelines of the government in order to stop the spread of coronavirus. “Today the COVID-19 has put us in a situation where we got our backs to the wall,” Shastri said.

“To combat this coronavirus is like chasing a World Cup where you give your everything in trying to win it. What’s staring you at the face is no ordinary World Cup. This is the mother of all World Cups where not just eleven are playing but 1.4 (1.3) billion are in the playing arena and competing.

“Guys we can win this. For that, we have to observe the basics. You have got your Prime Minister leading from the front ahead of the curve like other countries have farmed out,” Shastri added. The India head coach further said people need to pay respect to the frontline workers who are risking their lives in this fight against coronavirus.

“You have to obey the orders that come from the top: be it Centre, state or the frontline workers who are risking their lives.” Shastri said during the lockdown which has now been extended till May 3, people need to stay at home and maintain social distancing.

“It is not easy but to win the game you got to go through the pain to break the chain and see the gain,” said the 57-year-old. “Come on, guys! let’s do it together. Let us get out there in a bruit force of 1.4 billion (1.3 billion) and beat this coronavirus and get your hands on the World Cup of humanity. Let’s do it,” he added.

Over 11,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported till now while more than 370 people have lost their lives in India.

