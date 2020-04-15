e-paper
Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer play rapid fire round: Interesting answers revealed

Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer play rapid fire round: Interesting answers revealed

cricket Updated: Apr 15, 2020 10:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan.
Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan.(IPL)
         

India left-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan has played several match-winning innings for India across formats in hsi career. He holds a tremendous record in ICC tournaments, and it comes as a little surprise that according to the southpaw, his most special knock was in ICC World Cup 2019. In the World Cup last year, India opened their campaign against the five-time champions Australia at The Oval.

Australia seamer Pat Cummins struck Dhawan on the left hand. Despite being in pain, the left-handed batsman went on to hammer 117 runs in 109 balls to help his side to a mammoth total of 352/5 in 50 overs. Australia were bundled out for 316, losing the match by 36 runs.

Later, Dhawan was ruled out from the tournament after being diagnosed with a fracture of the first metacarpal on his left hand. Speaking to Shreyas Iyer on an Instragram Live chat, the 34-year-old recalled it as his most special knock. “Mardo walli feeling aayi,” he had said.

The India batsman also went on to name Dale Steyn as the most difficult bowler he has faced, along with off-spinners on turning wickets. He further added that he is learning to play a flute and working on improving his musical skills.

“Music gives you peace and everybody should try to learn how to play a musical instrument now, especially because we have so much time to spend at home due to the lockdown,” he said.

