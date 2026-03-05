Finn flicks on the aggressor Kiwi switch

Kolkata: South Africa came to Eden Gardens with more baggage than most. New Zealand had an equally chequered past but they didn’t cling to that. The difference between the two sides on Wednesday was probably as simple as that or complicated beyond reason. What would rile South Africa, though, was how this wasn’t even a close encounter—one that would have gone down in the books as another game where they choked. New Zealand's Finn Allen celebrates his fifty during the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match between New Zealand and South Africa in Kolkata, India, Wednesday. (AP)

“I thought it was a bloody walloping,” said South Africa coach Shukri Conrad after New Zealand’s nine-wicket semi-final win. “I think in order for you to choke, you must have had a sniff in the game. We didn’t have a sniff. In South Africa, we say we got moered (smashed). Tonight, we got a proper snotklap (snot smacked out of their noses), also a South African word meaning a real hiding.”

Finn Allen’s 33-ball hundred ensured that. New Zealand are respected, admired, and almost always competitive, yet still occasionally underestimated when the biggest moments arrive. All the big wins have almost usually come via team performances. But not this. Allen’s hundred was the sort of innings that alters the rhythm of a match and the perception of a team.

Chasing 169 isn’t easy despite the dew. It could have warranted the calculated restraint that has often characterised New Zealand’s white-ball cricket. But Allen detonated the chase inside the powerplay and beyond, transforming what should have been a tense semifinal into a display of overwhelming dominance.

Beyond the spectacle of the hitting was something deeper—Allen’s innings embodied the evolution of New Zealand’s T20 identity. For years, New Zealand’s white-ball reputation was built on discipline and resourcefulness. More often than not, their bowling has been efficient rather than intimidating, their batting pragmatic rather than explosive. It was an approach that has delivered consistent returns.

New Zealand reached the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy, regularly made deep runs in ICC tournaments and earned a reputation as one of the most tactically astute sides.

Yet Allen represents a new dimension to that legacy. His assault against South Africa demonstrated that New Zealand can be equally explosive like England or the West Indies. That is a new aspect the other teams may take time to absorb.

They aren’t taking this success for granted though. “They (South Africa) have been the in-form team the whole tournament. So I think as a group, to take that win going into Sunday is huge for us, but you got to start again on Sunday,” said Allen. “It’s a new opposition, different conditions, and all that. So yeah, for us, we just look to take the positives out of this game and get a flight to Ahmedabad tomorrow and start again.”

When Allen took apart the South African attack, he did so against a bowling lineup featuring pace, variation and international pedigree. Against them, he hit 10 fours and eight sixes, meaning 88 of his 100 runs came in boundaries. He did all that with a strike rate of 303, despite conceding only three dot balls. Even on a dew laden pitch with a quick outfield, these are eye-popping numbers.

It underscores an intent to go at just one gear, targeting pace and spin with equal grit, refusing to allow the bowlers any opportunity to dictate terms. That kind of mindset is still rare in this era of modern cricket.

Crucially, Allen’s innings did not come in isolation. It was supported by a stable framework around him, something New Zealand sides have long specialised in creating. Tim Seifert’s unbeaten half-century ensured the chase remained controlled even as Allen launched into overdrive.

True to the team’s character though, Allen sought to underplay his innings. “For me I just looked to play almost a support role to Tim (who scored 58 off 33 balls),” said Allen. “If it was in my area I’d try and hit it for four or six and if it wasn’t just get a single and get him on strike and he just kept dealing in boundaries which he’s been doing that all tournament he’s an incredible form he’s an incredible player and I think he’s just showing the world what he can do and I think that makes it easy for me to sit back and have the best seat in the house.”

What Allen’s century ultimately underlined was New Zealand’s T20 nous and readiness. Modern T20 cricket demands flexibility, the ability to accelerate in demanding conditions and to control games when restraint is required. New Zealand have historically excelled at the latter. Allen’s innings showed they are now equally capable of the former as well.

The psychological impact of such an innings, especially in the knockout stages, cannot be overstated either. Momentum is often as decisive as skill. And there can’t be a more powerful message to the finalists than a nine-wicket demolition spurred by a 33-ball hundred.