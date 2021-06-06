'First outing in Southampton': Ravindra Jadeja starts training ahead of the WTC final against new Zealand - See Pics

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja trained for the first time in Southampton on Sunday, ahead of the much-awaited World Test Championship final against New Zealand. The Indian team arrived in England on June 3 after which the players have been quarantining at the Hilton Hotel, which is situated at the premises of the Aegis Bowl – the venue for the WTC final.

Jadeja hit the nets on Sunday and bowled on one of the practice pitches. He took to social media and shared his pictures. Team India’s strength and conditioning coach Nick Webb could be seen in the pictures shared by the all-rounder.

“First outing in southampton #feelthevibe #india,” Jadeja tweeted while sharing pictures from the training session.

While the men’s team is gearing up for the WTC final against New Zealand, the women’s team will take on the English team in a one-off Test before playing ODIs and T20Is. At the Hampshire Bowl, the players were tested again before commencing a period of managed isolation. Regular tests will be conducted during the period of isolation.

Players’ activity will be allowed to increase gradually after each round of negative testing, moving from exercise in isolation to small group and then larger squad activity, whilst always remaining within the bio-secure venue.

Prior to departing for England, India head coach Ravi Shastri had said that going ahead, the International Cricket Council (ICC) should look to make the final of the WTC final a best-of-three contest and it could be played like a three-match series.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand team is already in the UK for their bilateral series against England and the team will transition from the ECB bio-secure environment into the WTC Final bubble on June 15 and will be subject to regular testing prior to and post-arrival in Southampton.

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the finals of WTC, beginning June 18.

(With Agency Inputs)