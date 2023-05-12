Fit again Tilak Varma returns; Mumbai look to shore up bowling weaknesses: MI's predicted XI vs GT in IPL 2023

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 12. The Rohit Sharma-led side are coming off a comprehensive win against RCB in their last game as they chased down a target of 200 with 21 balls remaining. MI have so far won six and lost five of their eleven games this season. They are currently fourth on the points table. Rohit Sharma will be looking to end his dry patch(AFP)

MI lost to RCB and CSK in their opening two games but then bounced back with three wins in a row against DC, KKR and SRH. They lost consecutive games against PBKS and defending champions GT. MI chased down 213 in a thrilling match at the Wankhede Stadium against RR. MI then put on a chasing master class as Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav's helped their side chase down 215 against PBKS. Then MI lost to CSK for the second time this season.

Last time out, Suryakumar Yadav put on a show at the Wankhede Stadium as he hammered seven fours and six sixes on his way to 83 off 35 balls to power MI to a six-wicket win after Faf du Plessis (65 off 41) and Glenn Maxwell (68 off 33) fifties had propelled RCB to a competitive 199/6.

Tilak Varma has so far scored 274 runs at a strike rate of 158, but missed the last couple of games due to illness and is expected to come back in if fit. Ishan Kishan has been in good form this season and has scored 335 runs so far. Skipper Rohit Sharma has scored only 191 runs in the 11 games so far. He is having another inconsistent season and has been heavily criticised by former cricketers, MI will hope that their talismanic captain can soon get back to his best to answer his critics in style.

Cameron Green has scored 274 and SKY is the top run-getter in the team with 376 runs so far this season.

Most MI games this season have followed a similar pattern. The bowlers concede 200 or more runs but the batters bail them out with their explosive innings.

Chris Jordan came into the side against RCB after replacing Jofra Archer in the squad but conceded 48 runs in his four overs and Meredith could come in for him in the next game.

Jason Behrendorff and Riley Meredith have picked a combined 18 wickets between them so far but have conceded more than 10 runs an over.

Piyush Chawla has been the surprise package for MI so far this season. The veteran spinner is the top wicket-taker for the side with 17 wickets so far at an economy of 7. Cameron Green has also chipped in with 6 wickets. Hrithik Shokeen and Arjun Tendulkar have chipped in with some important scalps too.

Arshad Khan has picked up five wickets this season but has been very expensive and Akash Madhwal is expected to continue in the side instead of him, while one of Shokeen, Kartikeya and Raghav Goyal will be the second spinner alongside Chawla.

Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen or Sandeep Warrier could be Impact player options for MI.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk).

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David.

All-rounders: Cameron Green.

Bowlers: Riley Meredith, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal.

