Axar Patel bowling to Indian captain Virat Kohli in nets
Axar Patel bowling to Indian captain Virat Kohli in nets
Fit Axar Patel bowls to Virat Kohli before batting in the nets, chances of Test debut bright

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the video of Axar’s training session on Twitter, stating that the all-rounder is raring to go against England.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:12 PM IST

All-rounder Axar Patel has regained his fitness and begun training with the squad ahead of the second Test against England, which begins on Saturday. He was seen sweating out at the nets on Thursday where he was bowling to Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Axar also spent some time facing the net bowlers Ankit Rajpoot and Saurabh Kumar. He seemed to be in a good space as he faced the bowlers without any discomfort.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the video of Axar’s training session on Twitter, stating that the all-rounder is raring to go against England.

“Look, who is back in the nets! @akshar2026 is here and raring to go!,” the BCCI tweeted.

Axar was slated to make his Test debut in the first match against England which India lost by 227 runs to. However, he was ruled out with a knee injury, forcing India to make a last-minute change in the XI by bringing in Shahbaz Nadeem.

Earlier on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported that Nadeem is set to make way for all-rounder Axar Patel who is fit to play.

“Axar had a minor knee niggle and has already started batting at the nets. He is expected to start bowling during the next couple of days.

“He was always first choice to play the opening Test but it will depend on skipper Virat Kohli, head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharath Arun,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on Wednesday.

ASLO READ | Jofra Archer names Chennai pitch as 'probably the worst surface' he has seen

After losing the first match on Tuesday, Kohli didn't hide his disappointment when it came to Nadeem's performance during the post-match presentation where he said that Nadeem and Sundar couldn't keep up the pressure that was created by Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Nadeem had four wickets in all but gave away 233 runs in 59 overs across two innings with an economy rate of close to 4 runs per over.

Sundar, on the other hand, bowled 26 overs for 98 runs in the first innings and got a solitary over in the second innings. However, the youngster was impressive with the bat as he played an unbeaten knock of 85 runs in the first innings.

Since Axar is fit and back in action, it is unlikely that the left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav will get a game even in the second Test match.

Fit Axar Patel bowls to Kohli before batting in the nets - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:12 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the video of Axar’s training session on Twitter, stating that the all-rounder is raring to go against England.
