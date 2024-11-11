Five best matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has showcased some of cricket’s most intense and unforgettable Test matches. Over the years, India have pulled off remarkable victories against Australia, highlighting the fierce rivalry between the two teams. Rishabh Pant hit the winning runs in India's historic win at the Gabba.(Getty Images)

Let’s take a look at few of these epic clashes.

Brisbane, 2021

The Gabba Test in 2021 is best remembered as one of India’s most memorable wins. At the Gabba, a venue where Australia had not lost at for 32 years and known as Australia’s “fortress,” was finally breached by India in spectacular fashion. On the last day, India successfully chased down a target of 328, with Rishabh Pant scoring an unbeaten 89, sealing a historic series win and breaking Australia’s long-standing record at the venue.

Kolkata, 2001

The Eden Gardens Test in Kolkata in 2001 remains a high point in Indian cricket. After trailing 0-1 in the series, India struggled initially, scoring only 171 in the first innings handing Australia a big lead. Forced to follow on, India staged a dramatic turnaround led by a stunning 376-run partnership between VVS Laxman (281) and Rahul Dravid (180). Harbhajan Singh’s superb bowling helped dismiss Australia for just 212 in their second innings, giving India an unforgettable 171-run victory. This win paved the way for a series triumph after India won the next Test in Chennai.

Adelaide, 2003

India’s victory in the 2003 Adelaide Test is remembered as one of its most remarkable overseas achievements. Facing a dominant Australian team, India initially struggled as Australia posted a massive 556 in their first innings, led by Ricky Ponting's 242. When India’s innings began, they quickly found themselves at 85 for 4, but Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman came to the rescue with a match-turning 303-run partnership. Dravid’s monumental 233 and Laxman’s 148 nearly matched Australia’s total, setting up a thrilling finish.

In the second innings, Ajit Agarkar bowled an exceptional spell, taking 6 for 41 to dismiss Australia for just 196. Dravid then guided India’s chase with an unbeaten 72, securing a four-wicket win with a memorable boundary.

Mohali, 2010

In Mohali in 2010, India was in a challenging position at 124 for 8 while chasing a target of 216. Ishant Sharma played a gritty knock, helping to form a crucial partnership before getting out with India still needing 11 runs. VVS Laxman, despite an injury, was still at the crease, and Pragyan Ojha, known more for his bowling, managed to edge the team to a dramatic one-wicket win. Laxman’s determination and India’s resilience in the final stages made this one of the closest matches in the history of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Perth, 2008

The 2008 Perth Test was another landmark win for India. After losing the first two matches in the series, India entered the Perth Test under immense pressure. Known for its bouncy WACA pitch, Perth was a venue where Australia hadn’t lost in over a decade. Against all odds, India won the Test in four days, and bring the series to 2-1. This victory was especially sweet for India, as it followed the controversial Sydney Test, which was overshadowed by heated incidents, including the infamous “Monkey Gate” affair.