Five-wicket-haul for a bowler is worth 120 for a batter: Brett Lee on Sandeep Sharma's 5/18 vs MI

The Rajasthan Royals cemented their place at the pinnacle of the IPL 2024 table with a resounding nine-wicket dismantling of the Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday. Batting first, MI sputtered to a modest total of 179 runs, which the Royals chased down effortlessly with eight balls to spare. Sandeep Sharma celebrates his 5 wickets against Mumbai Indians(PTI)

This comprehensive victory marked their seventh win of the tournament, further establishing them as the frontrunners in the competition. Brett Lee couldn't help but sing praises for the stellar performances of Yashasvi Jaiswal (104* runs), Sandeep Sharma (5/18), and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/48) on JioCinema's Match Centre Live. Lee, the former Australian fast bowler, lauded Sandeep Sharma for his exceptional bowling display, emphasizing the significance of a five-wicket haul in the T20 format.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

"A five-for in a T20 match is a game-changer, a true match-winning performance. For Sandeep to return with figures like 5/18, especially on his comeback to the team, is a massive confidence booster. He's currently leading the charts for the best bowling figures in the IPL 2024, and that speaks volumes about the impact he had on this match," Lee said.

Lee also acknowledged the historic feat achieved by Yuzvendra Chahal, who claimed his 200th IPL wicket during the encounter. "This is a truly special moment for Chahal," Lee said. "Reaching such a milestone is a testament to his dedication, hard work, and skill as a bowler. Taking his 200th wicket with a catch off his own bowling makes it even more memorable. Congratulations to him, and I have no doubt there are many more wickets to come in his illustrious career."

The dominant win by the Royals is another testament to their amazing campaign that is IPL 2024. Sharma's fiery spell with the new ball crippled the Mumbai batting lineup, while Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten century ensured a comfortable chase. With Chahal reaching a landmark achievement, the momentum is clearly with the Royals as they aim to continue their winning streak and solidify their position at the top of the points-table.

The chase itself was a masterclass in controlled aggression, with Jaiswal anchoring the innings and ensuring a smooth victory. This clinical performance from the Royals sends a strong message to the other teams in the competition – they are a force to be reckoned with.