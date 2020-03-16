Former Australian cricketer picks an Indian to score double hundred in T20Is

cricket

Former Australia allrounder Brad Hogg was recently quizzed that who will be the first player to score a double hundred in T20Is. So far, no player has been able to score a double ton in the shortest format of international cricket. Aaron Finch’s 172 off 76 balls against Zimbabwe in 2018 is the highest individual score by any player in the T20Is. Finch’s 156 off 63 against England in 2013 is the 3rd highest T20I score. But despite Finch’s stupendous record in the format, Hogg picked an Indian batsman as the answer to the question.

In reply to the fan, Hogg said: “Rohit Sharma at presently is the only player I think capable of it (scoring double hundred in T20Is).” The Indian opener is the only player who has scored three double hundreds in the ODIs. He also holds the record of most number of centuries in T20Is, having scored four tons in the format before.

Rohit Sharma at presently is the only player I think capable of it. Good strike rate, all timing, and plays cricketing shots finding six options all around the ground. https://t.co/WmHatsrJpO — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 15, 2020

Hogg explained why he believes Rohit will be the player to do it. “Good strike rate, all timing, and plays cricketing shots finding six options all around the ground,” he said.

Sharma is currently placed at the 2nd spot in list of cricketers with most runs in the T20Is. He has scored 2,773 runs in 108 T20Is at an average of 32/62 and a strike rate of 138.78. Only India captain Virat Kohli, with 2,794 runs in 82 matches is ahead of him in the list.

Meanwhile, with India’s ODI series against South Africa cancelled, Rohit shared a video on Twitterm in which he spoke to fans about being smart and proactive in the times of coronavirus pandemic. “And we can do this by being a little smart, a little proactive, knowing our surroundings and as and when we get any symptoms, informing your nearest medical authorities because we all want our kids to go to the school, we want to go to the malls and we all want to watch movies in the theatres,” he said.