Former India chief selector K Srikkanth wants KL Rahul to replace Shikhar Dhawan as T20I opener

Dhawan has been struggling in the limited overs format in recent times. He was also ruled out of the current Indian squad participating in the three-match T20I series against the West Indies after he suffered a deep cut on his left knee during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

cricket Updated: Dec 06, 2019 16:53 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
India’s Shikhar Dhawan looks back at after his dismissal during third Twenty20 international cricket match against Bangladesh in Nagpur.
India's Shikhar Dhawan looks back at after his dismissal during third Twenty20 international cricket match against Bangladesh in Nagpur.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
         

Former India opener Kris Srikkanth believes that it’s high time Virat Kohli looks beyond Shikhar Dhawan as an opener in T20Is as the left-handed batsman hasn’t been able to provide the team with the firepower required at the top of the order in the shortest format of the game.

“The hosts (India)...need to slot K.L. Rahul firmly as an opener and look beyond Dhawan,” Srikkanth wrote in his column for The Times of India.

Dhawan has been struggling in the limited overs format in recent times. He was also ruled out of the current Indian squad participating in the three-match T20I series against the West Indies after he suffered a deep cut on his left knee during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and subsequently underwent surgery. Dhawan was now been replaced by Sanju Samson.

In 2019, the 34-year-old has not been at his best and has scored 272 runs in the 12 T20Is he played for India.

“The need of the hour is instant firepower and that’s one area where India are lacking. Of course, there is (Virat) Kohli and other talents to make up but that might not be enough on the big day, as the team has found out in many ICC tournaments over the last few years.”

With eyes on next year’s World T20, Team India will be desperate to sort out their opening issues and make sure they have enough firepower when they travel to Australia.

