New Delhi [India], : Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes the wicketkeeping skills of Rishabh Pant in the T20 World Cup turned out to be the factor that surprised everyone. Former India coach Ravi Shastri reveals aspect of Pant's game in T20 WC that "surprised" everyone

Pant made his comeback to international cricket in the T20 World Cup after sustaining injuries in a life-threatening accident in December 2022.

Pant was formidable throughout India's T20 World Cup-winning campaign with the bat and the gloves for the Indian team.

The southpaw garnered 171 runs in eight matches at an average of 24.42 and showcased his class with the gloves.

His skills behind the stumps peaked during India's clash against arch-rival Pakistan in the group stage. Hardik Pandya bowled a bouncer and Pant ran to his left to complete a remarkable catch.

In the final over, with Imad Wasim on strike, Arshdeep Singh executed a pinpoint yorker. Pant dove to his right and took a low catch to seal India's win.

Shastri showered praise on Pant for the sensational set of performances in the marquee event and said in ICC Review, "He did his job with the bat, but it was his keeping that really surprised everyone. For someone to recover that quickly and then move the way he did. He hardly missed anything, albeit he must have felt the pressure as the tournament got on because it's not easy to come back and do all the stuff he did."

India went unbeaten in the final at Barabos to face South Africa who stormed into the final without losing a single match.

In the final, India ended their 13-year-long ICC World Cup trophy drought. Virat Kohli , Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah were the standout performers in Men in Blue's seven-run win over South Africa in the final at Barbados on June 29.

Virat's masterclass knock propelled India to 176/7. While chasing the target, South Africa needed run-a-bal in five overs to lift their maiden title. Arshdeep, Bumrah and Pandya unleashed a lethal pace attack on Proteas, snatching the match from a losing position to lift the title.

