Former India cricketer lashes out at LSG for calling RCB ‘beta’ on Twitter, seeks apology

Social media banters between IPL franchises are nothing new. The Twitter and Instagram handles of the IPL franchises often have a battle of their own when their respective teams fight it out on the cricket field. Taking the tradition forward, the Twitter handle of Lucknow Super Giants took a dig at Royal Challengers Bangalore just before the start of their IPL 2022 match at the Dy Patil Stadium in Mumbai. With a graphic of their playing XI, LSG used a popular hindi phrase to start the war of words with RCB. This tweet, however, did not go down well with former India and Karnataka fast bowler Dodda Ganesh.

The former right-arm pacer lashed out at LSG for using the term 'beta' (son) for RCB. Ganesh said "trolling" a franchise which has been a part of the IPL since its inception in 2008 is not done. The former cricketer also requested LSG to "make amends."

"Friendly banters are always welcome in cricket. But trolling is not done. A new team calling a team which’s been part of IPL since 2008, Beta, is not banter. Kindly make amends, @LucknowIPL," he tweeted in response to LSG's "RCB beta, tumse na ho payega," tweet.

Friendly banters are always welcome in cricket. But trolling is not done. A new team calling a team which’s been part of IPL since 2008, Beta, is not banter. Kindly make amends, @LucknowIPL #DoddaMathu #RCB #LSG #CricketTwitter https://t.co/Cw8LUZtAy0 — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) April 19, 2022

As it turned out, RCB won the match by 18 runs and their official Twitter handle responded to LSG's jibe.

Faf du Plessis and Josh Hazlewood were the stars for RCB on Tuesday. Du Plessis smashed 96 off 64 balls as Bangalore made 181-6 after being asked to bat first.

Hazlewood then strangled Lucknow on a lively, bouncy wicket as it was limited to 163-8, Krunal Pandya top-scoring with 42 off 28 balls.

“Faf had a few lean games but tonight he took his time, kept the score going and finished with a bang, so credit to him,” Hazlewood said.

Bangalore went level with Gujarat Titans at the top of the table on 10 points but Gujarat has a game in hand. Lucknow is fourth with eight points from seven matches.