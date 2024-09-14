Former India cricketer, who played with Sachin, Dravid, gets sacked as Kenya head coach after just one month

Cricket Kenya has made the big decision to sack former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh as their men's team head coach a month after his appointment. Ganesh didn't have much international experience (four Tests and an ODI) but has an impressive record in India's domestic cricket circuit, with over 2000 runs and 365 scalps while playing for Karnataka. He made his India debut under Sachin Tendulkar's captaincy in 1997 and played alongside stalwarts like Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. He was appointed Kenya men's team head coach last month. Former India fast bowler Dodda Ganesh was appointed head coach of Kenya cricket team last month.

However, the cricket board decided to part ways with him and issued a letter announcing his sacking.

“Under a resolution of the executive board of Cricket Kenya passed on Wednesday, 28 August 2024, and anchored under inter alia Articles 5.9 and 8.4.3 of the Cricket Kenya Constitution, we wish to notify you that the executive board has declined to ratify your appointment as head coach of the men’s cricket national team for want of following established procedures,” Pearlyne Omami, CK’s Director of Women’s Cricket said in the letter published by nation.africa.

“Voided the purported contract made on 7 August 2024 between Mr Manoj Patel and yourself. Pursuant to the above, Cricket Kenya is not and shall not be bound by the said purported contract.

“You are therefore directed to cease any further engagement or dealings with the men’s national cricket team with immediate effect. Any concerns or claims relating to this notice should be channeled to Mr Manoj Patel and any other individuals who irregularly and unprocedurally engaged you in this respect,” the letter added.

Lameck Onyango has resumed his role as the interim coach along with Joseph Angara who will be the assistant coach.

Downfall of Kenya cricket

The Kenya cricket has suffered a big downfall in the last decade as other associate nation teams have move ahead of them in the race, while the last qualified for the T20 World Cup way back in 2007 and ODI World Cup in 2011.

The best-ever finish of Kenya in ODI WC was in 2003 when it reached the semifinals in South Africa with an Indian head coach in Sandeep Patil.

They will face Papua New Guinea, Qatar, Denmark and Jersey in the ICC Division 2 Challenge League in September and T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers in October.