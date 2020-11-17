e-paper
Former India pacer Sudeep Tyagi announces retirement

cricket Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 22:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
File image of Sudeep Tyagi.(File)
         

Former India pacer Sudeep Tyagi on Tuesday announced retirement from all formats of the game. The 33-year-old played four ODIs -- from which he took three wickets -- and one T20 International. He last played for India in 2010. He featured in 14 Indian Premier League matches for Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“This is the most difficult decision I ever made, to say goodbye to my dream,” he tweeted.

Tyagi played 41 first-class matches from which he picked 109 wickets and also featured in 23 List A matches (31 wickets). He played two seasons in the IPL in 2009 and 2010.

“I have achieved what is every player’s dream to represent the country and wearing the Indian flag is a dream I lived,” he said.

“I want to thank MS Dhoni under whom I played my first ODI. I want to thank my role models Mohammad Kaif, RP Singh and Suresh Raina. It is very difficult to do this but to move ahead we must let go.”

