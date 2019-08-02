e-paper
Friday, Aug 02, 2019

Former India physio Patrick Farhart joins Delhi Capitals

Patrick Farhart worked with the Indian team for four years before deciding to part ways

cricket Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:12 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
India's Mohammed Shami, left, shares a light moment with team physiotherapist Patrick Farhart
India's Mohammed Shami, left, shares a light moment with team physiotherapist Patrick Farhart(AP)

Former Indian cricket team’s physio Patrick Farhart joined IPL franchise Delhi Capitals on a three-year contract on Friday. Farhart, whose fruitful tenure with the Indian team ended with the World Cup, has also worked for Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

“I am delighted to be working in the Indian Premier League again. Delhi Capitals is a team that has made some very positive changes in its setup over the last couple of years, and the result is there to see in the side’s third place finish in the 2019 season,” said Farhart, an Australian of Lebanese heritage.

Farhart worked with the Indian team for four years before deciding to part ways.

“It’s an absolute honour for all of us at Delhi Capitals to have Patrick on board with us,” said Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra.

“There is no doubt that he is among the best in the business. Patrick not only has an enviable body of work, but he also commands tremendous amount of respect among cricketers. I am absolutely confident that our players will benefit hugely from Patrick’s presence,” he added.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 13:11 IST

