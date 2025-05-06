Former Mumbai Indians cricketer, who is Hardik Pandya's Baroda teammate, arrested on rape charges

Former Mumbai Indians cricketer Shivalik Sharma, on Monday, was arrested on charges of rape, according to multiple media reports. The 26-year-old, who plays for Baroda and is a teammate of the Pandya brothers - Krunal and Hardik - was arrested by Rajasthan Police and taken into custody. Shivalik Sharma (centre) was arrested on rape charges

According to reports, Shivalik was brought to the court and then sent to judicial custody after a woman, who was in a relationship with the cricketer, filed a complaint at the Kudi Bhagatsani police station in Jodhpur. She alleged Shivalik engaged in physical relations with her under the false pretext of marriage.

The report also added that the two had met in Vadodara two winters ago, after which they developed a close relationship and have since been in touch over the phone.

Who is Shivalik Sharma?

The Baroda-based cricketer is a left-handed batting all-rounder. He made his debut for the domestic side in 2018 and represented the team in 18 first-class matches, scoring 1,087 runs. Shivalik also featured in 13 List A games and 19 T20s, scoring 322 runs and 349 runs, respectively. With his legbreak googly variety, he has picked three wickets in all domestic appearances.

Shivalik was last seen in competitive action earlier this year in January during Baroda's Ranji Trophy campaign.

Shivalik was picked by the Mumbai Indians at the IPL auction ahead of the 2023 season for a base price of INR 20 lakh but failed to make an appearance. The franchise released him ahead of the mega auction last November.