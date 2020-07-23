e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Former pacer Michael Kasprowicz resigns as Non-executive director of Cricket Australia

Former pacer Michael Kasprowicz resigns as Non-executive director of Cricket Australia

One of the longest-serving directors in the organisation, the 48-year-old’s decision to part ways with CA comes a month after former CEO Kevin Roberts’ resignation.

cricket Updated: Jul 23, 2020 14:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Melbourne
Michael Kasprowicz.
Michael Kasprowicz.(Twitter)
         

Former fast bowler Michael Kasprowicz has resigned from his post as a Non-executive director of Cricket Australia (CA), the board’s chairman Earl Eddings said.

One of the longest-serving directors in the organisation, the 48-year-old’s decision to part ways with CA comes a month after former CEO Kevin Roberts’ resignation.

“Michael has been a servant of Australian Cricket as a former International player, ACA President, Interim CEO of Queensland Cricket and a member of the Board for eight years. He is a long-standing member of the cricket family and we thank him for his contribution,” Eddings said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kasprowicz featured in 38 Tests, 43 ODIs and two T20s for Australia before becoming a director.

“As I did on the field, I believe I have given absolutely everything to this position and over the years have enjoyed the opportunity to represent every stakeholder of cricket in this country,” Kasprowicz said.

“The experience has been an honour and an absolute privilege, but now is the right time for me to step down,” he added.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Gratuitous’: Indian official’s acerbic retort on China’s advice on foreign policy
‘Gratuitous’: Indian official’s acerbic retort on China’s advice on foreign policy
A mini win for Sachin Pilot in Supreme Court, over to HC tomorrow
A mini win for Sachin Pilot in Supreme Court, over to HC tomorrow
No timescale for Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India, says UK envoy
No timescale for Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India, says UK envoy
SpiceJet becomes first budget carrier to operate flights to US
SpiceJet becomes first budget carrier to operate flights to US
In Speaker vs Team Pilot hearing in SC, this word becomes the sore point
In Speaker vs Team Pilot hearing in SC, this word becomes the sore point
‘Raksha Bandhan gift to women’: PM Modi inaugurates Manipur water supply project
‘Raksha Bandhan gift to women’: PM Modi inaugurates Manipur water supply project
‘After Sachin, Kumble, Jadeja were in line’: How Ganguly became IND captain
‘After Sachin, Kumble, Jadeja were in line’: How Ganguly became IND captain
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In