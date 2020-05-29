e-paper
Home / Cricket / Former Pakistan legend Waqar Younis leaves social media after his Twitter account is hacked again

Former Pakistan legend Waqar Younis leaves social media after his Twitter account is hacked again

In the video Younis said that the hacker had liked an obscene video and this was not the first time that his account had been hacked.

cricket Updated: May 29, 2020 14:37 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times
Former Pakistan coach and Pakistan Waqar Younis.
Former Pakistan coach and Pakistan Waqar Younis.(Getty Images)
         

Former Pakistan paceman Waqar Younis on Friday took to Twitter and posted a video in which he said that he will stop being on social media completely after his account was hacked yet again. In the video Younis said that the hacker had liked an obscene video and this was not the first time that his account had been hacked. He said he would stop being on social media completely in order to preserve his reputation. 

“I have to say this with a lot of regret that when I woke up this morning, I saw someone had liked an obscene video from my Twitter account. This is a matter of great distress for me and my family.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma’s ability to handle pressure made him most successful IPL captain, says Laxman

“I always thought social media is a source of interacting with those you know or who want to hear from you. This person has done it before and I am sure he will do it again. I want to inform everyone that I will stop being on social media from now on. My family is of utmost importance to me. I am sorry if this hurts anyone,” the former Pakistan captain and coach said.

Waqar Younis was one part of a great opening bowling duo along side the great Wasim Akram. He picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests and 416 wickets in 262 ODIs for Pakistan.

