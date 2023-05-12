Fortune changes in IPL 2023

The IPL 2023 has not only witnessed some gripping contests over the past six weeks, but it has also seen Lady Luck smile at some followers of the sport. They took part in JioCinema’s Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan contest and are now proud owners of cars. What’s more, it’s a bounty about which many of them could not stop sharing their happiness about. Take the case of Nirmal Rokaya, 27, who won a car recently. He lives in Bengaluru with his wife and is a security guard. He is a huge fan of the Mumbai Indians and Rohit Sharma is his favourite player. Crowd at Eden Gardens

On being asked about his experience of watching the IPL on JioCinema, he said: “It’s been a very good experience. We don’t have a TV set, so we didn’t get to watch IPL matches earlier. Without TV we could never be able to watch full matches. Now on JioCinema, I am watching from anywhere and also at any time,” he said.

About winning the car, he said: “I am feeling very good. We are poor people so we only dream of big, big cars and big houses. So it’s great the dream has come true.” Opening up about challenges in his daily life when the IPL games are on, Rokaya said: “I have

to open the gate and lock whenever someone enters or exits, there is this little disturbance not much. The owner has kept me to keep watch of the building so I cannot watch matches all the time!”

Meanwhile, Mohammad Shahroz Khan, 28, lives alone in Delhi and he too won a car thanks to the JDDD contest. He is a supporter of Rajasthan Royals. However, his favourite player is Virat Kohli.

On being asked about his experience, Khan, who is employed in a private company, said: “It feels very good to watch the IPL on JioCinema, as it is the most convenient way for users." He was thrilled at having won the car, saying: “It feels amazing, especially winning such a prize on an app or platform. I have felt such satisfaction and relief. I never thought this would happen. Even getting the confirmation message was very exciting.”

About the advantages of watching the IPL on the JioCinema app, he said: “It is not only easy to watch matches on any device, it is also great that there are no charges involved for watching these games.”

Viren Jabali Obhan, 20, a resident of Mumbai can’t stop thanking his stars for winning a car in the JDDD contest. He graduated recently and is keen on pursuing hotel management. On being asked about his experience watching the TATA IPL on JioCinema, the Mumbai Indians fan said: “It has been good. I watch IPL every time and every season. Everyone in my family watches cricket, so this year we started watching it on JioCinema.”

He was almost lost for words when queried about the car. “Amazing! It is great, I am truly shocked,” he exclaimed. “I cannot imagine I have won a car. My entire family was also shocked and amazed like me. They have no words,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON