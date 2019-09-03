Four-day Test matches winning the argument

cricket

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 09:35 IST

By the time you read this, India should have wrapped up the second Test against West Indies in Kingston with more than a day to spare. The first Test in North Sound, Antigua ended on the fourth day. India are more or less used to early finish now. Out of their 16 Tests from January 1, 2018 till Antigua, nine produced a result within four days. Jamaica will be the 10th, meaning almost 60% of the Tests India have played in the last 22 months didn’t need a fifth day.

The results though have gone both ways. Afghanistan were out of depth as their debut Test against India in Bengaluru last year lasted just 171.2 overs, and ended in two days. When India hosted West Indies last October, they won both Tests within three days. Away, India’s comeback win in Johannesburg was within four days. They also lost in Cape Town, Birmingham and Southampton with a day to spare while their Lord’s defeat came in less than three days of play.

ALSO READ: World Test Championship points table: How India are leading with 120 points

England have had a similar run in the same period, with 12 of their 20 Tests since Jan 1, 2018 finishing in four days. The last game in this list, at Leeds, was one of the greatest Tests ever played. Bundled out for 67 in the first innings, England chased an improbable 359-run target and won by the skin of their teeth, thanks to a gritty, nerveless century by Ben Stokes, to pull level in the Ashes. Stokes’ nerves of steel fuelled a record, unbroken 10th-wicket partnership of 76 with Jack Leach, incisive bowling by Australia bookending Jofra Archer’s brutal bouncers, a bungled run-out attempt, a non-existent review taken in desperation coming back to haunt Australia the next over; there couldn’t have been a more perfect advertisement for Test cricket. And all this neatly packaged in four days.

Is there a cue in these statistics? Are four-day Tests the way forward? The concept isn’t new though. For a long time now, first-class cricket in England, Australia and India have been played in the four-day format at the preliminary level. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has already started four-day Tests on a trial basis, stipulating that at least 98 overs be bowled daily with a 150-run margin to enforce follow-on.

The inaugural four-day Test, the 2017 Boxing Day match between South Africa and Zimbabwe in Port Elizabeth, ended in two days with the hosts winning by an innings and 120 runs. Ireland’s Test against England at Lord’s before the Ashes produced a few unreal moments before the hosts managed to close the game on the third day for a 143-run win. The margins of defeat in both cases could be put down to the gap in experience. But most of the other four-day results in five-day Tests came in well-fought games between well-matched sides.

There are more compelling statistics. In the last five years, 69.2% (153 out of 221) Tests lasted less than 360 overs—the aggregate overs across four days as a side has to bowl at least 90 per day. This is in contrast with the preceding five-year period where 57% (117 out of 205) Tests lasted less than 360 overs. With tactics like negative bowling and purposeless batting slowly dying as batsmen adopt a more aggressive approach, the percentage of Tests that have produced results has soared. Sample this: Between September 1, 2014 and August 29, 2019, 85% (188 out of 221) Tests have produced a winner (33 drawn). That is a massive jump from the preceding five-year period when 74% (152 out of 205) of the Tests were decided.

Barring a huge spike in results (76.3%) between September 1, 1999 and August 31, 2004, the percentage of matches ending in a result has steadily increased over the years. Not surprisingly, the 1999-2004 phase coincided with Australia’s domination of world cricket. They won 16 Tests in a row till India threw them off the track at Eden Gardens. In fact, skipper Steve Waugh, after the first Test win in Mumbai within three days, had advocated four-day matches.

The urge to get a result had gained so much impetus that South Africa captain Hansie Cronje controversially forfeited the second innings in the fifth Test against England at Centurion, after the first three days of play had been washed out. South Africa had already won the series 2-0. England captain Nasser Hussain agreed to declare at 0/0, essentially reducing the Test to a one-day match where they were set 249 to win. The visitors won by two wickets.

The rapid turn of events in the last two decades is a far cry from the age of ‘timeless’ Tests when sides had a rest day after three days of play and a draw was on occasions celebrated as victory. Cricket’s evolution was slow and steady till Twenty20 made a grand entry and changed its essence. At Headingley, at one point Stokes was batting on two off 66 balls, thwarting the relentless Australian bowling till he decided to switch gears. When he finally took England past the line, Stokes had 135 to his name, off 219 balls. If not for the confidence garnered from playing dozens of T20 matches that have gone down to the wire, Test cricket would have been deprived of such a gem.

There is no denying the influence of T20 on Tests. Bowling has become sharper, frequency of unorthodox shots like ramp shots, reverse-sweeps and switch-hits has increased, fielding has received a massive fillip, all leading to more eventful Test sessions. With the World Test Championship finally in place, it could be worth the risk compressing Tests into four days. But many aren’t comfortable with the idea, including India captain Virat Kohli. In an interview to Wisden last year, Kohli said Test cricket doesn’t need any remodeling. “It’s the most beautiful format of the game. I don’t think it’s going to go anywhere. I don’t even see it getting compressed to four days. It should not be tinkered with,” said Kohli. It explains why BCCI continues to be opposed to the idea.

England and South Africa have already jumped on the ‘four-day Test’ wagon. Australia—having taken the lead in day-night Tests—too have warmed up, with talk of a four-day Test against Afghanistan in 2020 doing the rounds. “Outside the Test Championship that’s the opportunity,” Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts told SEN Radio last December.

“The Test Championship is five-day Test cricket out to 2021, so that doesn’t change; but outside of that there are other possibilities to consider, and beyond that, beyond 2021, what it might look like. There’s a bit to be said for it isn’t there, and it’s certainly something I think we need to be open-minded to down the track.

“The average duration of a Test is just a shade over four days and certainly without jumping to conclusions that that is the right solution, it is one possibility we have got to be open to. There’s been timeless Tests over the years, we know there were even three-day Tests, so Test cricket has not been five days in duration forever, and I think the concept of four days going forward is something we need to be open to without jumping to conclusions.”

The drive to win has never been this high. Making it a four-day affair will be more lucrative commercially. The prospect is highly inviting. Fifth day dustbowls can be avoided in the subcontinent, lending more balance to the game. Captains will be forced to pick specialists, meaning five batsmen, a proper wicket-keeper and five bowlers who don’t have to think about saving their careers by multi-tasking.

Logistically too, four-day Tests are enticing. Tours will be shorter as weekends can be used to lure crowds if four-day Tests are scheduled to begin on a Thursday. Think day-night Tests, and that number could swell. It also means a fifth of the current venue and broadcasting cost can be saved. Lastly, it should make for enthralling cricket and a much better viewing experience. You don’t have to look too far back for proof.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 09:35 IST