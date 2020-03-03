‘From 68 kgs to now 75,’ Hardik Pandya shares fitness progress ahead of IPL 2020

cricket

Fans have been eagerly anticipating Hardik Pandya’s return to action from injury. He has been struggling with injuries since the 2019 Cricket World Cup and last played a T20I for India in September last year against South Africa in Bengaluru. He is on his comeback-trail right now and even played a T20 match for Reliance 1 in the 16th DY Patil T20 Cup in Navi Mumbai.

Pandya has now shared a picture of himself on social where he revealed that he has gained a considerable amount of muscle in the recovery phase.

“From 68 kgs to now 75 kgs in three months. Non-stop effort, no shortcuts,” said his Instagram post with two photos of him when he was leaner to now as he is seen gaining a few kilograms.

Playing his first competitive cricket match in more than five months, India all-rounder showed why he is considered to be one of the best seam-bowling all-rounders in the country with an impressive show in the DY Patil T20 Cup 2020. Hardik Pandya shone with both bat and ball on his return from injury to help his side Reliance 1 register a 25-run win over Bank of Baroda on Friday.

Hardik, who last played for India in a T20I against South Africa in September, has been out of action because of a lower back injury, for which he also had to undergo surgery last year. But on Friday, Hardik showed little sign of rustiness.

Coming to bat at No.4 for his side Reliance 1 in the DY Patil T20 Cup, Hardik smashed 38 off 25 balls to helped Reliance 1 post 150 for 8.

The fact that will please Indian team management and millions of Hardik Pandya’s fans is that he hit four sixes and four fours in his innings, giving a clear indication that he has not lost any of his timing because of the long lay-off.

Hardik was severe against Bank of Baroda bowler Varun Sood. All of Pandya’s sixes came off his bowling as he looked to take the attack to the opposition after a sedate start.

Pandya showed his all-round skills with a knock of 38 off 25 balls to help his side post 150 for eight in their 20 overs.

In response, Bank of Baroda were bowled out for just 125 thanks to an incisive spell by India’s T20I leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (5/18) and Hardik’s spell of three for 26.

Pandya underwent surgery after suffering a lower-back injury five months ago and has since been on a road to recovery. He could not be fit in time for the New Zealand tour but started bowling at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after returning from a check-up in the UK.