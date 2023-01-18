From breaking Sachin Tendulkar's 22-year-old feat, list of records Shubman Gill scripted in IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Returning fresh from an ODI ton, Shubman Gill made his case much stronger as he became the fifth Indian batter to slam a double century in the series opener against New Zealand in Hyderabad. Gill, who walked out to open the innings with skipper Rohit Sharma, stood firm in the middle until the final over as India piled a gigantic 349/8 on the board after opting to bat first. (Follow: India vs New Zealand 1st ODI LIVE score updates)

Gill was dismissed for 208 off 149 balls by Shipley but the job was well done by that time. Gill's spectacular knock featured 19 fours and 9 sixes. During the course of his knock, Gill also broke a host of records, including one held by batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Gill's efforts saw him become the youngest batter to score a double century in ODIs. He completed the milestone at the age of 23 years and 132 days. Ishan Kishan, who had hit a double ton against Bangladesh last month, held the previous record. The wicketkeeper-batter had achieved the feat at the age of 24 years and 145 days.

Youngest to score 200 in an ODI

23y 132d Shubman Gill vs NZ Hyderabad 2023

24y 145d Ishan Kishan vs Ban Chattogram 2022

26y 186d Rohit Sharma vs Aus Bengaluru 2013

Gill also now has the highest individual score against New Zealand in the 50-over format. Sachin Tendulkar's unbeaten 186 at the same city was the previous best by any batter against the Black Caps in ODIs.

Highest individual score against New Zealand in ODIs

208 Shubman Gill Hyderabad 2023

186* S Tendulkar Hyderabad 1999

181* M Hayden Hamilton 2007

169* D Callaghan Centurion 1994

Meanwhile, Gill is also the batter with second fewest innings to breach 1000-run mark in ODIs. Gill took 19 innings to complete the milestone, while Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman had done it in 18.

Fewest innings to 1000 ODI runs

18 Fakhar Zaman

19 Imam-ul-Haq/ Shubman Gill

21 Viv Richards/ Kevin Pietersen/ Jonathan Trott/ Quinton de Kock/ Babar Azam/ Rassie vd Dussen

Gill notched his third ODI century in 19 innings, which now places him second on the list among Indian batters to complete three tons in fewer innings. Only Shikhar Dhawan has scored three ODI tons in fewer innings than Gill. Dhawan had achieved the feat in 17 ODI innings.

