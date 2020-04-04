‘From our Dressing room, to your Doorstep, the Lakshman Rekha has been drawn’: Hardik Pandya

cricket

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 20:10 IST

All-rounder Hardik Pandya extended his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to Indians to light candles, torches or phone flashes at 9 p.m. for 9 mins on Sunday to show appreciation to those fighting against the virus.

“Let’s shine our lights on the Frontline Warriors who are showing us the path from this darkness! Let’s ignite the spirits of a billion strong TEAM INDIA @BCCI. From our Dressing room, to your Doorstep, the Lakshman Rekha has been drawn...” said Pandya in his tweet.

Let’s shine our lights on the Frontline Warriors who are showing us the path from this darkness!



Let’s ignite the spirits of a billion strong TEAM INDIA @BCCI



From our Dressing room, to your Doorstep, the Lakshman Rekha has been drawn...



We are with you @narendramodi ji ! — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) April 4, 2020

Pandya was making his international comeback in India’s ODI series against South Africa. While the first match in Dharamsala was washed out, the rest of the series was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He is also expected to turn out for the Mumbai Indians in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) that also has been postponed. A revised start date of April 15 was in place but that is now under doubt due to the continued spread of the virus in the country. Over 3,000 cases have been reported in India and over 85 deaths.

The BCCI is now looking at the October-November window to host the IPL. But the move can only be possible if the ICC decides to postpone the World T20 that is to be held later in the year. IPL franchises, on their part, have decided that they will have the next meeting only after the government comes up with a fresh advisory on or after April 14.