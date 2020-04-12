‘From owners right down to young players’: Eoin Morgan names best run IPL franchise

cricket

England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan was one of the biggest picks for Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL auction. However, the left-hander is still in England and has confessed that he is missing out on playing IPL where he could have picked the brains of Dinesh Karthik and Brendon McCullum, both of whom are part of the management.

Morgan has been part of the KKR team in the past and he called the side one of the best run franchises in the tournament based on his previous three-year stint.

“I was extremely excited, particularly going back to Kolkata. I had three seasons there that I thoroughly enjoyed before,” Morgan told the KKR website.

“They’re one of the best run teams, everything from the owners right down to the young players. I like the planning, and when you look at the IPL as a whole since the very beginning, they are one of three teams that has had the most success and it’s easy to see why they have.”

“The level of consistency that they show and I suppose the belief in retaining that group of core players... Probably, the other two teams are Mumbai and Chennai you know. They really do back the players, and they have done so from the very beginning. If they believe that the guy has the right values or leadership skills to take the team forward, they stick with them.”

Morgan also spoke about the 2012 campaign where KKR emerged champions and despite the fact, that he was not part of the squad, he remembers the entire tournament.

“2012 was a pretty chaotic season, and being in a squad where you win it (the IPL) for the first time, you see the reaction when we returned to the city (Kolkata). I literally returned for a couple of hours and then flew out but people aligned the streets. I remember Eden Gardens being full, all the pictures of the boys going around and doing lap of honour... Just to see the pure joy on peoples’ faces about how proud they were to support a team was amazing,” Morgan added.